CT Albany NY Zone Forecast for Monday, February 13, 2023

626 FPUS51 KALY 140801

ZFPALY

FPUS51 KALY 140800

ZFPALY

Zone Forecast Product for Eastern New York and Western New England

National Weather Service Albany NY

300 AM EST Tue Feb 14 2023

CTZ001-141600-

Northern Litchfield-

Including the city of Torrington

300 AM EST Tue Feb 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny, breezy with highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph, diminishing to 10 to 15 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming mostly cloudy.

Cold with lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph, becoming

south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds around

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy with lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Temperature falling

into the mid 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear and brisk. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Cold with lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CTZ013-141600-

Southern Litchfield-

Including the cities of Oakville, New Milford, Terryville,

and Woodbury

300 AM EST Tue Feb 14 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds around 5 mph, becoming south

around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up

to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with showers

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph, becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers, breezy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Temperature falling

into the upper 30s in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs in

the upper 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Highs in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

