WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, February 2, 2023 _____ FREEZE WATCH URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 328 PM PST Sun Jan 29 2023 ...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 degrees possible. * WHERE...The San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...From late Monday night into Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. ...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED... Winds continue to decrease and are forecast to remain below advisory criteria through the evening.