WFO SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 25, 2023 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Hanford CA 633 AM PST Wed Jan 25 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Caruthers San -Joaquin Selma, -Delano-Wasco-Shafter and Hanford Corcoran -Lemoore. - * WHEN...Until 10 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHERE...West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties, Fresno-Clovis, Buttonwillow -Lost Hills -I5, Visalia -Porterville - Reedley, Bakersfield and Southeast San Joaquin Valley. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Advisory has been extended to include Visalia. * PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...