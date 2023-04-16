WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 19, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

143 PM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MONDAY TO 5 AM PDT

WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with widespread gusts 35 to 50

MPH. Local wind gusts over 60 mph possible in favored passes

and canyons.

* WHERE...The Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San

Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, as well as eastern portions of the

Riverside and San Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN...From 3 PM Monday to 5 AM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down. Driving will be difficult at times,

especially for high-profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

