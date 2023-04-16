WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 19, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service San Diego CA 143 PM PDT Sun Apr 16 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM MONDAY TO 5 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with widespread gusts 35 to 50 MPH. Local wind gusts over 60 mph possible in favored passes and canyons. * WHERE...The Coachella Valley, San Diego County Deserts and San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning, as well as eastern portions of the Riverside and San Diego County Mountains. * WHEN...From 3 PM Monday to 5 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down. Driving will be difficult at times, especially for high-profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather