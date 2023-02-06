WFO SAN DIEGO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, February 5, 2023

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Diego CA

901 PM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds will remain gusty along the desert slopes, but below

Advisory strength

Winds have decreased.

...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...

Snow showers have ended with no further accumulation expected,

however roads will remain icy through the night.

_____

