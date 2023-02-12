WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, February 14, 2023

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1233 PM PST Sun Feb 12 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up 40 to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Northern Sacramento Valley, Central Sacramento Valley

and Mountains of Southwestern Shasta County to Western Glenn

County.

* WHEN...From 4 PM Monday to 4 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree

limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather