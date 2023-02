WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, February 4, 2023

_____

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1120 AM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED...

Visibilities have improved therefore the dense fog advisory has

been allowed to expire.

Interact with us via social media

www.facebook.com/nws.sacramento

www.twitter.com/nwssacramento

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather