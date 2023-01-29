WFO SACRAMENTO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, January 30, 2023

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

121 PM PST Sun Jan 29 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PST MONDAY...

* WHAT...North to northeast winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts 40 to

50 mph. Local gusts up to 60 mph in the mountains expected.

* WHERE...Portions of the Sacramento Valley, Carquinez Strait

and Delta, Mountains of Southwestern Shasta County to Western

Colusa County, Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley, Western

Plumas County/Lassen Park and West Slope Northern Sierra

Nevada Counties.

* WHEN...Until 1 PM PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strongest winds are expected over the

mountains, northeast foothills and the west side of the

Sacramento Valley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST

TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. 1 to 3 inches expected between 3000

and 4000 feet, 3 to 7 inches expected between 4000 and 6000

feet, 7 to 10 inches expected between 6000 and 7000 feet, 10 to

12 inches expected above 7000 feet, locally over a foot. Wind

gusts 30 to 50 mph with peak gusts to 60 mph expected at the

windiest desert slope locations.

* WHERE...San Bernardino County Mountains.

* WHEN...through 7 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. I- 15

through the Cajon Pass will be impacted. Strong winds could

cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will continue through tonight. Snow

showers will become more widespread and impactful this evening.

Snow levels around 5000 feet today, dropping to 4500 feet on

Monday morning, and down to 3000 feet early Tuesday. Light snow

accumulations expected on the I-15 through the Cajon Pass.

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

For road condition information in California...enter

8 0 0 4 2 7 7 6 2 3 if inside california or

9 1 6 4 5 5 7 6 2 3 if outside California.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. 1 to 4 inches expected below 5000

feet, 4 to 9 inches expected 5000 and 6000 feet, 9 to 14 inches

expected above 6000 feet. Wind gusts 30 to 50 mph with peak

gusts to 60 mph expected at the windiest desert slope locations.

* WHERE...Riverside County Mountains.

* WHEN...through 10 AM PST Tuesday.

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Strong

winds could cause tree damage.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will continue into Monday morning.

Snow will become widespread and impactful this evening. Snow

levels are 5000-5500 feet today, and will drop to 4000 to 4500

feet on Monday and 3500-4500 feet early Tuesday.

* WHAT...Heavy snow. 1 to 3 inches expected between 4000 and

5000 feet. 3 to 7 inches expected between 5000 and 5500 feet.

7 to 12 inches expected above 5500 feet, with isolated amounts

over 1 foot. Wind gusts 30 to 50 mph with peak gusts to 60 mph

expected at the windiest desert slope locations.

* WHERE...San Diego County Mountains.

* WHEN...From 1 PM today through 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The

hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening

commute. Portions of I-8 will be impacted. Strong winds could

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will continue into early Monday

morning. Snow will start to become more widespread and impactful

this evening. Snow levels are 5000-5500 feet today, dropping to

around 4500 feet on Monday, and 3500-4000 feet early Tuesday.

Light snow accumulations possible on I-8 in eastern San Diego

County.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather