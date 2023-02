WFO RENO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, February 12, 2023

_____

LAKE WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Reno NV

345 AM PST Sun Feb 12 2023

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING

FOR LAKE TAHOE...

Winds over lake Tahoe have weakened and are below advisory

criteria, therefore the advisory is allowed to expire.

_____

