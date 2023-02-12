WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, February 14, 2023 _____ HIGH WIND WATCH URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Phoenix AZ 236 AM MST Sun Feb 12 2023 ...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...From Monday evening through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions including I-8 near the San Diego County border. Winds could be strong enough to blow down power lines causing power outages. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather