WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, February 9, 2023 _____ DUST STORM ADVISORY Dust Advisory National Weather Service Phoenix AZ 1105 AM PST Thu Feb 9 2023 The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Dust Advisory for... Riverside County in southern California... * Until 100 PM PST. * At 1105 AM PST, a dust channel was near Desert Center, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...Less than one mile visibility with strong wind in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Satellite. IMPACT...Hazardous travel. * This includes CA Interstate 10 between mile markers 109 and 115. This dust channel will remain over mainly rural areas of Riverside County. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Blowing dust brings reduced visibility, leading to dangerous driving conditions. If driving, avoid blowing dust if possible. If caught in dense blowing dust, pull off the road, turn off your lights and keep your foot off the brake.