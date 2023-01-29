WFO PHOENIX Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, January 29, 2023 _____ DENSE FOG ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Phoenix AZ 649 AM MST Sun Jan 29 2023 ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Visibility as low as one quarter of a mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Imperial Valley. * WHEN...Until 8 AM PST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility, including along I-8. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. ...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST \/8 AM PST\/ THIS * WHERE...In Arizona, Yuma and Southeast Yuma County. In California, Southeastern Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST \/8 AM PST\/ this morning. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Southwest corner of Imperial County. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Difficult driving conditions, especially for larger vehicles traveling along roads with crosswinds. Light, unsecured objects may become airborne. Minor tree damage possible. A Wind Advisory means that sustained wind speeds of between 30 and 40 mph are expected, or wind gusts of between 40 and 58 mph. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. In addition, strong winds over desert areas could result in briefly lowered visibilities to well under a mile at times in blowing dust or blowing sand. Use extra caution. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather