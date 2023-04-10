WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 11, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

155 PM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected.

* WHERE...In California, portions of Modoc County, including the

Warner Mountains and southern Modoc County east of Adin. This

includes Highway 299 and Cedar Pass. In Oregon, extreme

eastern Klamath County and portions of Lake County from Summer

Lake South and east. This includes the Winter Rim and Highway

31 from Summer Lake to Paisley; US Highway 395 including

Valley Falls, Portions of Highway 140 east of Lakeview, and

Plush Cutoff Road.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could make travel difficult for high

profile vehicles. In addition, winds may blow around unsecured

objects.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

