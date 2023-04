WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, April 21, 2023

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

656 AM PDT Fri Apr 21 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds in the hills above Montecito have decreased to under 35 mph.

Gusty north winds are possible again tonight.

_____

