WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 19, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Los Angeles\/Oxnard CA 336 AM PDT Mon Apr 17 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Areas of west winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. Isolated gusts to 55 mph possible in the western foothills. * WHERE...Western Antelope Valley Foothills and Antelope Valley. * WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 2 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Areas of blowing dust can suddenly and dangerously reduce visibilities to near zero. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Areas of northwest to north winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez Mountains Western Range. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 9 AM PDT Tuesday. result. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather