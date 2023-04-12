WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 13, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

850 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 2 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez

Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 2 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

* WHERE...Interstate 5 Corridor.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Thursday.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Central Coast Beaches.

* WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 8 PM PDT this evening.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

* WHERE...Western Antelope Valley Foothills and Antelope Valley.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Thursday.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 6 AM PDT

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph

expected, strongest near the Montecito Hills.

* WHERE...Santa Ynez Mountains Eastern Range.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 6 AM PDT Thursday.

