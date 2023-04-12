WFO LOS ANGELES Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 12, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Los Angeles/Oxnard CA

448 AM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

Winds have decreased to below advisory levels and no longer pose a

threat. However, another wind advisory may be needed as winds

will increase again this afternoon.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Interstate 5 Corridor.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

5 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

* WHERE...Western Antelope Valley Foothills and Antelope Valley.

* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 AM PDT Thursday.

