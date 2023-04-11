WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 13, 2023

_____

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Las Vegas NV

114 PM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM WEDNESDAY TO 5 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest or west winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50

mph expected.

* WHERE...Western Mojave Desert.

* WHEN...From 2 PM Wednesday to 5 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile

vehicles. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highways impacted include I-15, US 395 and

Highway 58.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather