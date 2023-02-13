WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, February 13, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Las Vegas NV 108 AM PST Mon Feb 13 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...For the first Wind Advisory, north winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. For the second Wind Advisory, northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Owens Valley. * WHEN...For the first Wind Advisory, until 6 AM PST early this morning. For the second Wind Advisory, from 6 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Western Mojave Desert and Morongo Basin. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust will impact motorists on Interstate 40 and Interstate 15, Beware of sudden reductions in visibility. Take action to secure trash cans, lawn furniture, and other lightweight fixtures and unsecured outdoor objects. Operators of motorcycles, vans, campers, trailers, and other high profile vehicles should be especially cautious for the possibility of sudden, strong crosswinds and be prepared for areas of blowing dust which could drastically reduce visibility. * WHERE...Eastern Mojave Desert and Cadiz Basin. * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph * WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph * WHERE...White Mountains of Inyo County and Death Valley National Park. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust are likely around Death Valley National Park. Beware of sudden reductions in visibility. * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph * WHERE...In Arizona, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. In California, San Bernardino County- Upper Colorado River Valley. In Nevada, Northeast Clark County and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. Boating will be dangerous on area lakes due to elevated waves and strong wind gusts. ...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 possible. * WHERE...The San Joaquin Valley. * WHEN...From late Tuesday night through Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph * WHERE...South End of the Upper Sierra, Piute Walker Basin, Tehachapi, Indian Wells Valley and Mojave Desert in southeastern Kern County. * WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM PST Tuesday. ...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts of 75 to 85 mph * WHERE...Mojave Desert Slopes. People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather