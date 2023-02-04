WFO LAS VEGAS Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, February 5, 2023 _____ AVALANCHE WATCH The Eastern Sierra Avalanche Center in Mammoth Lakes has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Watch for the following areas: the Eastern Sierra in Mono County and the Eastern Sierra in Inyo County * WHAT...The avalanche danger is expected to rise to HIGH starting at 7 PM PST Saturday evening and remain elevated through 10 PM PST Sunday evening. * WHERE...The eastern slopes of the Sierra Nevada mountain range between Virgina Lakes on the north to Bishop Creek on the south. * WHEN...In effect from 7 PM PST Saturday until 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Up to 2 feet of new snow at very high snowfall rates combined with wind loading are expected to create difficult travel conditions and widespread areas of unstable snow. * PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...Very dangerous avalanche conditions are expected to develop this evening. Avalanches may run long distances, into mature forests, valley floors or flat terrain. Consult http:\/\/www.esavalanche.org or www.avalanche.org for more detailed information Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of this or any avalanche center. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather