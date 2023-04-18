WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 19, 2023 _____ WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 1154 AM PDT Tue Apr 18 2023 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY ABOVE 2500 FEET... * WHAT...Snow expected above 2500 feet. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches along high elevation passes. * WHERE...Del Norte Interior County. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 9 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather