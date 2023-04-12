WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, April 12, 2023

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

851 PM PDT Wed Apr 12 2023

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 34 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE...Mendocino Coast County.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are issued during the local

growing season as defined by climatology and local agriculture

experts. Once the growing season has ended these statements will

no longer be issued until the spring.

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost

* WHERE...Coastal Del Norte, Northern Humboldt Coast,

Southwestern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino

Interior and Southern Lake Counties.

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM PDT

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.

* WHERE...Del Norte Interior, Southwestern Humboldt, Northern

Humboldt Interior, Southern Humboldt Interior, Northwestern

Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior and

Northern Lake Counties.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and

other sensitive vegetation.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Provide

adequate shelter for outdoor pets or consider bringing them

indoors.

...WIND ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

The strongest winds have occurred already, but breezy conditions

will persist tonight.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Santa Barbara County Southwestern Coast and Santa Ynez

Mountains Western Range.

* WHEN...Until 2 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and

make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

* WHERE...Interstate 5 Corridor.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PDT Thursday.

Winds have diminished below Advisory levels and the Wind Advisory

will be allowed to expire at 9 PM PDT.

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph

* WHERE...Western Antelope Valley Foothills and Antelope Valley.

has been cancelled.

