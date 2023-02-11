WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, February 14, 2023 _____ WIND ADVISORY URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Eureka CA 204 PM PST Sat Feb 11 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of northwest California. * WHEN...From 1 PM Monday to 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds will occur across exposed ridges and coastal headlands. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather