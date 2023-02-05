WFO EUREKA Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, February 5, 2023

WINTER STORM WARNING

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

951 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST SUNDAY

ABOVE 3500 FEET...

* WHAT...Heavy snow above 3500 feet. Additional snow

accumulations of up to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35

mph.

* WHERE...Northern Trinity County.

* WHEN...Until 5 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in

your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state of California can be

obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 55 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Portions of the Shasta Valley from Grenada to Weed,

including portions of Interstate 5.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result.

* View the hazard area in detail at

https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST

SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8

inches. Winds gusting in excess of 40-50 mph.

* WHERE...Eastern Sierra Slopes.

* WHEN...From 10 PM tonight to 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Gusty winds could

bring down tree branches.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The heaviest snow is expected overnight

tonight into early Sunday.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads

and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

