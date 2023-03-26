CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 25, 2023

581 FPUS56 KHNX 260601

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ300-261100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 58. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63. West winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Highs 48 to 56. Lows

37 to 43. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs 47 to 55. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 36 to 42. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 63. Lows

38 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 38 58 37 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ301-261100-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance

of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower

40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 36 59 34 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ302-261100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows

in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 35 60 33 64 / 0 0 0 0

Merced 34 59 33 64 / 0 0 0 0

Chowchilla 34 59 32 63 / 0 0 0 0

Madera 34 59 33 64 / 0 0 0 0

Firebaugh 35 60 33 64 / 0 0 0 0

Mendota 36 60 33 64 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ303-261100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north up to 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance

of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows around 40.

Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 64. Lows

in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 34 58 32 63 / 0 0 0 0

Le Grand 33 58 32 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ304-261100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance

of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 36 59 36 63 / 0 0 0 0

Avenal 37 58 37 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ305-261100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance

of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 36 60 34 65 / 0 0 0 0

Five Points 36 60 33 65 / 0 0 0 0

NAS Lemoore 36 60 32 64 / 0 0 0 0

Kettleman City 36 60 35 64 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ306-261100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 5 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance

of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 34 60 33 64 / 0 0 0 0

Kingsburg 34 60 32 64 / 0 0 0 0

Sanger 34 59 33 64 / 0 0 0 0

Kerman 34 60 32 65 / 0 0 0 0

Caruthers 35 60 32 65 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ307-261100-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance

of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65. Lows

in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 34 59 34 64 / 0 0 0 0

Fresno 36 60 36 65 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ308-261100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 50 to 58. North winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 64. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly

cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

52 to 64.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs 49 to 57. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

51 to 59. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

55 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

$$

CAZ309-261100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 64 to 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 34 59 32 65 / 0 0 0 0

Buttonwillow 34 59 33 67 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ310-261100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 31 59 30 64 / 0 0 0 0

Allensworth 32 59 30 65 / 0 0 0 0

Wasco 33 59 32 66 / 0 0 0 0

Delano 33 59 32 64 / 0 0 0 0

McFarland 33 58 32 65 / 0 0 0 0

Shafter 34 58 33 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ311-261100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 34 59 32 64 / 0 0 0 0

Hanford 34 61 33 66 / 0 0 0 0

Corcoran 32 60 31 64 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ312-261100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 34 59 33 64 / 0 0 0 0

Dinuba 34 59 33 64 / 0 0 0 0

Visalia 34 59 34 64 / 0 0 0 0

Exeter 34 59 34 64 / 0 0 0 0

Tulare 34 59 32 64 / 0 0 0 0

Lindsay 33 58 34 64 / 0 0 0 0

Porterville 34 57 34 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ313-261100-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 59. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 61 to 67. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Rain likely. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs 55 to 61. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

54 to 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs 59 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 38 56 37 64 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ314-261100-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up

to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Rain likely. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 35 57 35 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ315-261100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain likely in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 33 56 32 63 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ316-261100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 59. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Warmer, sunny. Highs 62 to 68. East winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Rain likely. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs 56 to 62. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

54 to 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs 59 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 34 57 34 67 / 0 0 0 0

Lamont 34 58 34 67 / 0 0 0 0

Mettler 35 56 34 66 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ317-261100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Not as cool. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the upper

30s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 60. Lows

in the lower 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 30 49 31 55 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ318-261100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 30. North winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 51. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 31. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 56. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 43 to 51. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 39 to

49. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulations. Lows 27 to 35. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 41 to 51. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 37.

Highs 45 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 25 52 26 57 / 0 0 0 0

Bass Lake 21 45 23 51 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ319-261100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 57. South winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. East winds up to 5 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

56 to 62. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Highs 51 to 57.

Lows around 40. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

51 to 57.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs 55 to 64.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 34 56 34 61 / 0 0 0 0

Three Rivers 33 55 33 63 / 10 0 0 0

Springville 30 50 32 58 / 0 0 0 0

Tule River Reservation 35 53 36 61 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ320-261100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

23 to 33. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 50. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming clear.

Lows 25 to 33. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 47 to 57. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs

45 to 55. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Rain and snow in the evening, then rain

and snow likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Lows 29 to 39. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and

snow in the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 39 to

49. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulations. Lows 27 to 37. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 39 to 49.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 40.

Highs 44 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 32 49 33 55 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ321-261100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

$$

CAZ322-261100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 32. North winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 47. West winds up to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 33. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 49 to 57. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 42. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 50 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely and snow

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Heavy

snow accumulations. Lows 32 to 40. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain

likely and snow in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs

41 to 49. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulations. Lows 31 to 39. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 39 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 40.

Highs 45 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 20 35 23 46 / 20 10 10 0

$$

CAZ323-261100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy early in the evening then

clearing. Lows 1 below to 13 above zero. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Gusts up to

25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 18 to 32. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west with gusts to around 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 2 to 16. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 25 to 39. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to 27. South winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 22 to 34. Lows 12 to 24.

Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 20 to 32. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulations. Lows 8 to 20. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

22 to 34. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 21.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 25 to 40. Lows

12 to 24.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 0 26 2 34 / 10 10 0 0

Wawona 17 43 19 50 / 10 0 0 0

Hetch Hetchy 20 43 23 50 / 10 10 0 0

$$

CAZ324-261100-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

15 to 21. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 43. Northeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 24. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 42 to 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 35. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow and rain. Snow may be

heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 37 to 43. Lows

26 to 32. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow and rain in

the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 34 to 42.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows 22 to 28.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 36 to 44. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 32.

Highs 40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 18 42 21 50 / 10 0 0 0

$$

CAZ325-261100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then clearing. Lows

15 to 25. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 35 to 45. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 26. West winds up to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Northeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 36. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Chance of snow and rain in the morning, then

snow and rain likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times

in the afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 37 to 47.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then snow and rain

likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Lows 25 to 33. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow and rain in

the afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 35 to 43.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulations. Lows 22 to 30. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 44. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 31.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 51. Lows

26 to 34.

$$

CAZ326-261100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows 3 below to 11 above zero. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 16 to 30. West winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 14 above. West winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the north

5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 24 to 38. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 12 to 24. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon.

Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 21 to 33. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Lows 8 to 22. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 18 to 30. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations.

Lows 6 to 18. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

20 to 32.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 6 to 18.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 23 to 39. Lows

10 to 22.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 5 26 6 32 / 20 10 0 0

$$

CAZ327-261100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers early in the evening, then mostly clear in the late

evening and overnight. Lows 1 to 13. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 21 to 33. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 4 to 16. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 29 to 41. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 25 to 37. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Lows 12 to 22. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 21 to 33. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations.

Lows 9 to 19. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

23 to 33.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 28 to 41. Lows

14 to 24.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 10 28 12 36 / 20 10 0 0

Shaver Lake 17 36 19 44 / 10 0 0 0

Lake Wishon 12 34 14 42 / 30 10 0 0

$$

CAZ328-261100-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

6 below to 6 above zero. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 11 to 25. West winds 5 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 4 below to 8 above zero. West

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 19 to 33. West winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 19. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs 18 to 32.

Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Snow in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Lows 2 to 14. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 13 to 27. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations.

Lows 1 to 13. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

14 to 28.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 1 to 13.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 18 to 32. Lows

7 to 17.

.SATURDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 23 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 14 42 16 50 / 30 10 10 0

$$

CAZ329-261100-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers

early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the late evening and

overnight. Lows 11 to 23. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 26 to 38. Southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

13 to 25. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 35 to 47. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 23 to 35. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain likely in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Heavy

snow accumulations. Highs 33 to 45. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Snow and rain in the evening, then snow

after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Lows 17 to 29. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 27 to 39. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the evening,

then chance of snow after midnight. Light snow accumulations.

Lows 16 to 28. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

27 to 39.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 16 to 28.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 32 to 48. Lows

20 to 32.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 16 33 19 42 / 20 10 0 0

$$

CAZ330-261100-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows

5 below to 17 above zero. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 14 to 32. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 3 below to 19 above zero.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 22 to 42. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up

to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 28. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow in

the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

23 to 41.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Lows 4 to 22. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 16 to 34. Chance of

snow 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Light snow

accumulations. Lows 2 to 22. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

17 to 33.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 3 to

26. Highs 21 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 26 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 13 33 14 42 / 20 10 10 0

$$

CAZ331-261100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers early in the evening. Lows 8 to 24. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 26 to 38. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 26. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 32 to 44. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 32. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. A 50 percent chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs 34 to 48.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely and rain in the evening, then snow

likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Lows 16 to 30. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations. Highs 27 to 39. Lows 14 to 28. Chance of snow

70 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

26 to 38.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to

31. Highs 32 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 16 42 17 52 / 10 10 0 0

$$

CAZ332-261100-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 58. East winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Chance of rain and snow likely in the

morning, then rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

40s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 21 34 23 42 / 0 0 0 0

Kernville 28 51 28 58 / 0 0 0 0

Lake Isabella 31 51 29 58 / 0 0 0 0

Weldon 30 50 29 56 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ333-261100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 46. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 42 to 54. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 40. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Colder. Rain and snow likely.

Moderate snow accumulations. Lows 29 to 39. Highs 37 to 47.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows 27 to 37. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 35 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. Highs

42 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38. Highs

46 to 56.

$$

CAZ334-261100-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 32. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 37 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 33. Northwest

winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 44 to 56. East winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41. East winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Rain and snow likely.

Light snow accumulations. Lows 32 to 40. Highs 40 to 50. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 30 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow and

rain. Highs 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38. Highs

45 to 55.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39. Highs

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 26 39 26 50 / 0 0 0 0

Tehachapi 26 43 25 50 / 0 0 0 0

Twin Oaks 31 46 31 55 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ335-261100-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds

15 to 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 48. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest

winds 5 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 56.

Southeast winds 10 to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 50. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 41 to 49. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs 46 to 54.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs 50 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 31 49 30 58 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ336-261100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 35. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 49. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs 47 to 59. East winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Cooler. Rain and snow likely.

Moderate snow accumulations. Lows 31 to 41. Highs 40 to 52.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 28 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 39 to 51. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 40. Highs

44 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 42. Highs

48 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 23 38 23 49 / 0 0 0 0

Frazier Park 21 43 21 51 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ337-261100-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

10 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 59. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 60. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly cloudy

with chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 58.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs 53 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs 58 to 64.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 35 57 36 58 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 34 59 34 59 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ338-261100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust until early

morning. Lows 28 to 34. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

55 mph decreasing to 45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 53. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 28 to 34. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph decreasing

to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the east 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 53 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then snow likely and chance of rain after midnight.

Light snow accumulations. Lows 34 to 40. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

and snow likely in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Highs

43 to 53. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain and snow in

the evening, then partly cloudy with chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 31 to 37. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 52. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs 49 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 32 53 32 57 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ339-261100-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PDT Sat Mar 25 2023

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust until early

morning. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 50 mph decreasing to 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 34. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 35 51 37 53 / 0 0 0 0

California City 31 55 30 58 / 0 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 30 56 29 59 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 31 55 29 59 / 0 0 0 0

$$

