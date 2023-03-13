CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, March 12, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Tuesday, Tuesday night, and Wednesday.

CAZ300-141100-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers after midnight. Lows 50 to 56. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the south 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight. Chance of

showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Rain showers

likely in the evening, then chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows 41 to 47. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up

to 70 mph decreasing to 60 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

51 to 57. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

55 to 61. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows 42 to 48.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

52 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 56 61 46 57 / 100 100 60 20

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of showers near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of showers

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in

the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. South winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 55 61 46 59 / 100 100 60 20

CAZ302-141100-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers until early morning, then rain

showers late in the night. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the morning. Chance of

showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in

the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 54 61 46 59 / 100 100 70 30

Merced 54 61 46 59 / 100 100 70 30

Chowchilla 54 61 46 59 / 100 100 80 30

Madera 54 61 47 59 / 100 100 80 30

Firebaugh 54 62 46 61 / 100 100 70 30

Mendota 54 62 46 61 / 100 100 70 30

CAZ303-141100-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers until early morning, then rain

showers late in the night. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain showers. Highs around 60. Southeast winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of showers near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Rain showers in the evening,

then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance

of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 54 60 46 59 / 100 100 80 30

Le Grand 54 60 46 59 / 100 100 80 30

CAZ304-141100-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers after midnight. Rain showers

late in the night. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph increasing to

south 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph

decreasing to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 53 61 46 60 / 100 100 70 20

Avenal 54 61 48 59 / 100 100 60 20

CAZ305-141100-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers after midnight. Rain showers

late in the night. Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in

the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in

the upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in

the evening. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 54 62 47 62 / 100 100 70 30

Five Points 54 62 47 62 / 100 100 70 30

NAS Lemoore 53 61 48 61 / 100 100 70 30

Kettleman City 54 62 49 61 / 90 90 70 20

CAZ306-141100-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Rain

showers late in the night. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Rain showers in the evening,

then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 54 60 48 60 / 100 100 80 30

Kingsburg 53 60 48 60 / 100 100 80 30

Sanger 53 60 48 59 / 100 100 80 40

Kerman 53 61 46 61 / 100 100 80 30

Caruthers 53 61 47 61 / 100 100 80 30

CAZ307-141100-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then

chance of rain showers after midnight. Rain showers late in the

night. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 15 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of showers near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, cloudy. Rain showers in the evening,

then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 54 59 48 59 / 100 100 80 30

Fresno 54 61 49 60 / 100 100 80 30

CAZ308-141100-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Chance of rain showers late in the night. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the

mid 50s. South winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in

the afternoon. Gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of showers near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely

in the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

in the upper 40s. South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around

75 mph becoming southwest 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

60 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

51 to 59. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain. Highs 56 to 64. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 56 to 64.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs 54 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

52 to 60. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 54 61 46 59 / 100 100 70 30

Merced 54 61 46 59 / 100 100 70 30

Chowchilla 54 61 46 59 / 100 100 80 30

Madera 54 61 47 59 / 100 100 80 30

CAZ309-141100-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Chance of rain showers late in the night. Lows in the

lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to

the southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 52 64 48 60 / 90 90 80 30

Buttonwillow 52 66 49 61 / 80 90 80 30

CAZ310-141100-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers late in the night. Lows in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after

midnight. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then chance

of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 52 62 48 60 / 90 100 80 30

Allensworth 52 63 48 60 / 90 90 80 30

Wasco 53 64 49 60 / 80 90 80 30

Delano 53 63 48 59 / 90 90 80 30

McFarland 53 64 49 59 / 80 90 80 30

Shafter 54 64 50 60 / 70 90 80 30

CAZ311-141100-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Chance of rain showers late in the night. Lows in the

lower 50s. South winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of showers near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then

chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 53 61 48 61 / 100 100 80 30

Hanford 53 63 48 62 / 100 100 80 30

Corcoran 52 61 48 60 / 90 100 80 30

CAZ312-141100-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Chance of rain showers late in the night. Lows in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of showers

50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs around 60. Southeast winds 5 to

20 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 53 60 48 59 / 100 100 90 40

Dinuba 52 60 48 59 / 100 100 90 40

Visalia 52 61 48 59 / 100 100 80 30

Exeter 52 61 49 59 / 100 100 90 40

Tulare 52 61 48 59 / 100 100 80 30

Lindsay 52 61 49 59 / 90 100 90 40

Porterville 53 61 50 58 / 90 100 90 30

CAZ313-141100-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely late in the night.

Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south

after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 69. South winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph.

Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 65 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

50 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

55 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 65.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 68.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

59 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

57 to 63. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 55 66 50 58 / 70 90 80 30

CAZ314-141100-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely late in the night.

Lows in the mid 50s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

east after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. East winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then chance

of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 55 64 51 59 / 60 80 80 30

CAZ315-141100-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

late in the night. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then chance

of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 52 62 48 58 / 80 90 90 30

CAZ316-141100-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely late in the night.

Lows in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 63 to 69. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then chance

of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the morning. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 53 67 48 59 / 60 90 80 40

Lamont 53 67 50 59 / 70 90 80 30

Mettler 52 67 48 59 / 60 90 80 30

CAZ317-141100-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers until early morning, then rain

showers late in the night. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of showers

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the

lower 50s. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

55 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs around 60. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 47 51 42 50 / 100 100 90 40

CAZ318-141100-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Rain showers late in the night.

Lows 40 to 48. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

increasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of showers near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to

50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in

the evening. Lows 36 to 42. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 43 to 51. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 37. West winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 57.

Lows 35 to 41.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 57. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 34 to 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

49 to 57. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain likely. Moderate snow

accumulations. Lows 37 to 43. Highs 46 to 54. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows 35 to 41.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 52. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 43 54 37 52 / 100 100 90 50

Bass Lake 40 48 36 46 / 100 100 90 50

CAZ319-141100-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

late evening and early morning. Chance of rain showers late in

the night. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of showers 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 53 58 48 57 / 100 100 80 40

Three Rivers 49 60 45 57 / 90 100 90 50

Springville 47 56 43 52 / 90 100 90 40

Tule River Reservation 52 58 48 55 / 90 100 90 50

CAZ320-141100-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain showers late in the evening.

Chance of rain showers after midnight, then rain showers late in

the night. Lows 39 to 49. East winds up to 15 mph. Chance of

showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of showers

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible. Lows

37 to 45. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 25 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 57.

Lows 36 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

50 to 58. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows 35 to 43. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

48 to 56. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 37 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Rain likely. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 46 to

54. Chance of rain 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows 35 to 43.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 53. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 49 52 44 50 / 100 100 90 40

CAZ321-141100-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers

late in the night. Lows in the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Near steady temperature in the upper

50s. East winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 15 to

20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with chance of rain in the morning, then

partly sunny in the afternoon. Near steady temperature around 50.

West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain in the

evening. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the upper 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

CAZ322-141100-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Rain showers late in the night. Lows 42 to 50. North

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. Chance of

showers 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of showers

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain showers

likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

evening. Lows 39 to 45. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40. Northwest winds

up to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 55.

Lows 37 to 43.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

rain. Highs 50 to 58. Lows 37 to 43.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 49 to 57.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of rain. Lows 38 to 46. Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 36 44 35 41 / 90 100 100 50

CAZ323-141100-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Chance of snow showers and rain showers in the

evening, then snow showers and rain showers likely after

midnight. Snow showers and rain showers late in the night. Snow

may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation up to

13 inches. Snow level 7000 feet. Near steady temperature around

30. South winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Snow showers and rain showers. Precipitation

may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 36 inches. Snow

level 7700 feet. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph increasing to

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Snow showers and rain showers in the

evening, then snow showers and rain showers likely after

midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation

up to 32 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 85 inches. Snow

level 6800 feet. Lows 19 to 31. South winds 25 to 40 mph with

gusts to around 75 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs 26 to 38.

Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 24.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 60 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 30 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 29.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs 28 to 42. Lows 14 to 28.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 17 to 29. Highs 26 to 38.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Lows 12 to 26.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Highs 24 to 36. Chance of snow 70 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 21 39 18 36 / 90 100 90 50

Wawona 37 48 32 46 / 100 100 90 50

Hetch Hetchy 40 49 36 46 / 100 100 90 50

CAZ324-141100-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Rain showers late in the night.

Lows 36 to 42. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

after midnight. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible

in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance

of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers and snow showers likely after midnight. Precipitation may

be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 10 inches. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 40 to 46. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 32. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 52.

Lows 30 to 36.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of rain and snow. Highs 44 to 50. Lows 29 to 35.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations. Lows 32 to 38. Highs 41 to 47. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 28 to 34.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 45. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 40 48 36 46 / 100 100 90 50

CAZ325-141100-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Chance

of rain showers after midnight, then rain showers late in the

night. Lows 35 to 43. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Locally heavy rainfall possible in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the

south 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon.

Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Lows 34 to 40. South winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph

increasing to 60 mph after midnight. Chance of showers near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Highs 39 to 47. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows 26 to 34. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 38.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

rain and snow. Highs 44 to 52. Lows 29 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

44 to 52. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations. Lows 31 to 39. Highs 41 to 49. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Lows 29 to 37.

.MONDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and

snow likely in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 47. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

CAZ326-141100-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Chance of snow showers in the evening, then

snow showers and rain showers after midnight. Snow may be heavy

at times after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 60 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Snow showers and rain showers. Precipitation

may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 39 inches. Snow

level 7700 feet. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph increasing to

20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Snow showers and rain showers in the

evening, then snow showers likely after midnight. Precipitation

may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 1 to 34 inches. Total

snow accumulation 1 to 84 inches. Snow level 7100 feet. Lows

19 to 29. Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around

75 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs 24 to 36.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 60 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 21. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 28 to 42.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 26.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs 26 to 40. Lows 13 to 25.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows 15 to 27. Highs 25 to 37.

Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 12 to 24.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Highs 23 to 35. Chance of snow 60 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 29 35 25 33 / 90 90 90 50

CAZ327-141100-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers late in

the evening. Chance of snow showers and rain showers after

midnight, then snow showers and rain showers likely late in the

night. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow

accumulation up to 6 inches. Lows 22 to 32. Southeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Snow showers and rain showers. Precipitation

may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 42 inches. Snow

level 7900 feet. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow showers and rain showers in the

evening, then snow showers and rain showers likely after

midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation

up to 41 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 89 inches. Snow

level 7100 feet. Lows 21 to 29. Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs 27 to 37. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows 13 to 23. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 33 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow. Highs 31 to 43. Lows 16 to 29.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 29 to 39. Chance of

snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Lows 16 to 26.

.MONDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Highs 27 to 37. Chance of snow 60 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 29 35 27 34 / 100 100 100 50

Shaver Lake 35 41 32 39 / 100 100 90 50

Lake Wishon 31 40 28 38 / 90 100 100 50

CAZ328-141100-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers after midnight.

Snow showers late in the night. Snow may be heavy at times late

in the night. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Lows 15 to 25.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to

65 mph after midnight. Chance of snow 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Snow showers in the morning, then snow showers

and rain showers in the afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at

times. Snow accumulation up to 46 inches. Highs 24 to 36.

Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow showers in the evening, then snow

showers likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 45 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

97 inches. Lows 13 to 25. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts

to around 70 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of

snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Highs 19 to 33.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph shifting

to the west 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 17. West

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 23 to 37.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 21.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs 22 to 36. Lows 10 to 20.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of snow. Highs 22 to 36. Lows 11 to 23.

.SUNDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow likely in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Heavy

snow accumulations. Highs 20 to 34. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow. Lows 7 to 19. Highs 18 to 32.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 31 50 31 48 / 90 100 100 50

CAZ329-141100-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers and

snow showers after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times late in

the night. Lows 28 to 40. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain showers and snow showers. Precipitation

may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 28 inches. Near

steady temperature in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the south 10 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers and snow showers in the

evening, then rain showers and snow showers likely after

midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation

up to 30 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 58 inches. Snow

level 7200 feet. Lows 27 to 39. South winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A

50 percent chance of snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times in

the morning. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows 20 to 32. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 49.

Lows 24 to 36.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of

snow and rain. Highs 37 to 49. Lows 23 to 35.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance

of rain and snow. Highs 36 to 48. Lows 25 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 34 to 46. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance

of snow and rain. Lows 23 to 35. Highs 32 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 34 41 32 38 / 90 100 90 50

CAZ330-141100-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers and snow

showers after midnight. Chance of snow showers and rain showers

late in the night. Snow may be heavy at times late in the night.

Lows 14 to 34. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

40 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

50 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Snow showers and rain showers. Precipitation

may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 42 inches. Snow

level above 8000 feet. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s.

South winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 30 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Snow showers and rain showers in

the evening, then snow showers and rain showers likely after

midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation

up to 38 inches. Snow level 7400 feet. Lows 14 to 32. Southwest

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 65 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely and chance of rain in the

morning, then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow may

be heavy at times in the morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs

22 to 38. West winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing

to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows 7 to 25. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 26 to 44.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 30.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow and rain. Highs 25 to 44. Lows 11 to 29.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow

and rain. Lows 13 to 31.

.SUNDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then chance of snow and

rain likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 22 to 40. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of

snow and rain. Lows 9 to 29. Highs 22 to 38.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 29 41 28 38 / 90 100 100 50

CAZ331-141100-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Rain showers and chance of snow showers late in

the night. Snow may be heavy at times late in the night. Snow

accumulation up to 6 inches. Snow level 7200 feet. Lows 25 to 39.

West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 55 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Rain showers and snow showers. Precipitation

may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 39 inches. Snow

level above 8000 feet. Highs 35 to 45. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 65 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers and snow showers in the

evening, then rain showers and snow showers likely after

midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation

up to 33 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 78 inches. Snow

level 7600 feet. Lows 24 to 38. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 65 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

snow and rain. Highs 33 to 43. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 60 mph decreasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 32. West

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 48.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow and rain in the afternoon.

Highs 37 to 49. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening. Lows 21 to 35. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 37 to 49.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent

chance of snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 21 to

37. Highs 32 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 31 49 32 46 / 80 100 90 50

CAZ332-141100-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely late in the night. Lows 42 to

48. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight. Chance

of showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 38 43 35 38 / 80 90 90 40

Kernville 42 56 42 54 / 70 90 90 40

Lake Isabella 46 56 45 54 / 70 90 90 40

Weldon 44 56 45 54 / 70 90 90 40

CAZ333-141100-

Piute Walker Basin-

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely late in the night. Lows 37 to

49. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain showers

in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 54. South winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening

then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40. West winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 57. Lows

32 to 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43. Highs

46 to 56.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance

of rain and snow. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 44 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Lows 34 to 44. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow.

Highs 42 to 52.

CAZ334-141100-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely late in the night.

Lows 42 to 50. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the upper

40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Lows 38 to 46. South winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 32 to 40.

West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 57.

Lows 35 to 43.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 59.

Lows 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain. Lows 37 to 45. Highs 46 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 44 49 40 44 / 70 90 90 40

Tehachapi 42 51 39 47 / 60 90 90 40

Twin Oaks 47 54 46 51 / 60 90 90 40

CAZ335-141100-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers

late in the night. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers in the afternoon. Near steady temperature around 50.

South winds 10 to 25 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of showers

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 57.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 58.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

48 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs

48 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 47 60 43 52 / 50 90 80 30

CAZ336-141100-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely late in the night.

Lows 41 to 53. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight. Chance of

showers 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 62. South winds 20 to

35 mph with gusts to around 70 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Rain showers in

the evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

37 to 47. South winds 15 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 70 mph decreasing

to 60 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 58.

Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 60.

Lows 35 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

45 to 55. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 42 48 38 43 / 60 90 80 30

Frazier Park 37 52 35 49 / 60 90 90 30

CAZ337-141100-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain showers late

in the night. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to

25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 57 to 63. Southwest

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around

55 mph. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64. Southwest winds

15 to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 10 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 60 to 66. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 68.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs 60 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs 60 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 49 62 51 62 / 40 80 70 20

Ridgecrest 48 63 51 64 / 30 70 60 20

CAZ338-141100-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain showers late in the

night. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 48 to 58. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 50 mph increasing to 15 to

30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers in the evening, then rain

showers likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph. Chance of showers 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning.

Highs 47 to 57. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph

decreasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to

15 to 20 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

50 to 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Highs

49 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 47 58 48 56 / 40 80 80 30

CAZ339-141100-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1201 AM PDT Mon Mar 13 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy until early morning, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of rain showers late in the night. Lows

in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then

rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 60. Southwest

winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of showers

70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Rain showers likely. Lows in the upper

40s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing

to 55 mph after midnight. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the upper

50s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the

morning. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. West winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 49 56 49 57 / 30 70 70 30

California City 47 60 48 59 / 30 80 80 30

Edwards AFB 47 61 50 59 / 20 70 70 20

Rosamond 47 59 48 58 / 30 80 80 30

