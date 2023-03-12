CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 11, 2023

962 FPUS56 KHNX 120701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ300-121200-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and thunderstorms

in the evening. Chance of rain after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall early in the evening. Lows 46 to 52.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in

the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in

the afternoon. Highs 57 to 65. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

59 to 65. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows 50 to 56. South winds 5 to 15 mph increasing

to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance

of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

53 to 59. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 63. Lows in

the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

56 to 62. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 52 65 52 65 / 40 60 40 30

CAZ301-121200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening. Slight chance of rain late in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall early in the evening. Lows in the lower

50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting

to the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance

of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain

80 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 51 66 51 66 / 40 60 40 30

CAZ302-121200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall early in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the late evening and overnight. Lows in

the lower 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 51 66 50 67 / 60 80 60 40

Merced 51 67 51 67 / 60 70 60 40

Chowchilla 51 67 50 67 / 70 60 60 30

Madera 51 67 50 68 / 60 50 50 30

Firebaugh 51 68 50 69 / 40 50 40 30

Mendota 50 68 50 69 / 40 50 40 30

CAZ303-121200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then chance of rain showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and

overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Lows in

the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain showers likely and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the mid 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 50. East

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s.

Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs around 60. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 51 66 50 66 / 70 70 60 40

Le Grand 51 66 50 66 / 70 70 70 40

CAZ304-121200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain in the evening, then chance

of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 48 67 50 67 / 10 30 20 20

Avenal 49 67 50 67 / 10 20 20 10

CAZ305-121200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then partly cloudy in the

late evening and overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall early in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 48 69 48 69 / 20 30 20 10

Five Points 49 70 49 70 / 40 40 30 20

NAS Lemoore 48 69 48 69 / 30 30 30 10

Kettleman City 49 69 50 69 / 20 30 20 10

CAZ306-121200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms early in the

evening, then chance of rain and slight chance of thunderstorms

late in the evening. Slight chance of rain late in the night.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain

near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 50 68 49 69 / 60 40 40 20

Kingsburg 50 68 49 69 / 60 40 40 20

Sanger 50 67 49 68 / 60 30 40 20

Kerman 50 68 49 69 / 50 50 40 20

Caruthers 49 68 48 69 / 50 40 30 20

CAZ307-121200-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then chance of rain showers

late in the evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

evening and overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall early in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 50. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 51 67 50 68 / 60 40 40 20

Fresno 51 68 50 69 / 60 40 40 20

CAZ308-121200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 59 to 69. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 68. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy, rain. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

54 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs 58 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs 56 to 64.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 51 66 50 67 / 60 80 60 40

Merced 51 67 51 67 / 60 70 60 40

Chowchilla 51 67 50 67 / 70 60 60 30

Madera 51 67 50 68 / 60 50 50 30

CAZ309-121200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs around 70. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts

to around 25 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 48 70 48 70 / 10 20 20 10

Buttonwillow 48 71 48 71 / 10 10 10 10

CAZ310-121200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms

early in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall early in the evening. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 47 69 48 69 / 30 30 20 10

Allensworth 48 69 48 69 / 40 20 20 10

Wasco 49 69 48 70 / 20 20 10 10

Delano 49 68 48 69 / 40 20 20 10

McFarland 50 69 48 69 / 30 20 20 10

Shafter 50 70 49 70 / 20 10 10 10

CAZ311-121200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of thunderstorms early in

the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of

thunderstorms late in the evening. Mostly cloudy after midnight.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

thunderstorms 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 48 69 48 69 / 40 30 30 10

Hanford 49 70 49 71 / 50 30 30 10

Corcoran 48 68 48 69 / 40 20 20 10

CAZ312-121200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms early in the

evening, then chance of rain showers late in the evening. Slight

chance of thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the

evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

late evening and early morning. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 60s. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 50 67 49 68 / 60 30 40 20

Dinuba 50 67 49 68 / 70 30 40 20

Visalia 49 68 49 69 / 60 30 30 10

Exeter 50 68 48 68 / 60 20 30 20

Tulare 49 68 48 69 / 50 30 30 10

Lindsay 50 68 48 68 / 60 30 30 10

Porterville 50 67 48 67 / 50 20 20 10

CAZ313-121200-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late

evening and early morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in

the upper 40s. Southwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the evening.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Highs 63 to 69. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 67. Lows

in the upper 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 50 70 51 69 / 10 10 10 10

CAZ314-121200-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain early in

the evening. Lows in the lower 50s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 51 69 51 69 / 20 10 10 10

CAZ315-121200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then slight chance of rain

late in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall early in the evening. Lows around 50. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds up to

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

around 50. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 49 67 48 67 / 40 20 20 10

CAZ316-121200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain early in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72. East winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 66 to 72. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 63 to 69. Lows around

50. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 50 70 49 70 / 30 10 10 10

Lamont 50 71 49 70 / 20 10 10 10

Mettler 48 70 48 69 / 10 10 10 0

CAZ317-121200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers and chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms

may produce heavy rainfall early in the evening. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall. Highs in the lower

60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the

evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper

40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 50 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 50s. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 45 55 45 57 / 90 80 70 50

CAZ318-121200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall early in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the late evening and overnight. Lows

39 to 45. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall. Highs 47 to 57. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then chance

of rain after midnight. Total snow accumulation up to 3 inches.

Lows 39 to 45. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

49 to 59. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Chance of rain in the evening, then rain after

midnight. Lows 40 to 48. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Light snow accumulations. Highs 46 to 54. Lows

39 to 45. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 46 to 54.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 32 to 38.

Highs 51 to 59.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain

after midnight. Lows 37 to 43.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain. Highs 48 to 56. Lows 33 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 40 58 41 60 / 90 80 70 50

Bass Lake 38 51 38 53 / 90 80 70 50

CAZ319-121200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then chance of rain showers

late in the evening. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the late

evening and overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall early in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the late evening and overnight. Lows in the

upper 40s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

60 to 66. South winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the lower 50s. East winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to

25 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance

of showers near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in

the mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

around 60. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 50 64 50 65 / 70 50 50 20

Three Rivers 45 65 45 66 / 80 30 30 20

Springville 43 60 43 61 / 70 20 20 10

Tule River Reservation 48 64 48 64 / 60 20 20 10

CAZ320-121200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then chance of rain showers

in the late evening and early morning. Slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late evening and overnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the evening.

Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the late evening

and overnight. Lows 38 to 46. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs

49 to 59. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows 38 to 46. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

50 to 60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain after midnight. Lows 40 to

48. East winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after midnight.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Locally heavy rainfall

possible. Light snow accumulations. Highs 46 to 54. Lows 39 to

47. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning. Moderate

snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows

34 to 45. Highs 51 to 59.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

48 to 56.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows 34 to 42. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs

47 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 46 57 47 59 / 80 60 50 30

CAZ321-121200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy after

midnight then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then slight

chance of rain in the late evening and early morning. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the evening.

Lows in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely after midnight. Lows

in the lower 50s. East winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs around 60. Lows around

50. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs around 60.

CAZ322-121200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely and slight chance

of thunderstorms early in the evening, then chance of rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the late evening

and early morning. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

until early morning. Lows 40 to 46. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs 51 to 59. West winds up to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 46. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 60. West winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then rain likely after midnight. Near steady temperature in the

upper 40s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Rain may be heavy at times.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Chance of rain near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of

rain in the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the mid 40s.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 46.

Highs 49 to 58.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening.

Lows 37 to 43. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 47 to 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 35 47 34 48 / 70 20 20 20

CAZ323-121200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers and rain showers in the evening.

Slight chance of thunderstorms through the night. Snow likely

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

until early morning. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 23 inches. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around

50 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 19 inches. Highs 27 to 39. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow and rain likely. Snow may be heavy at times.

Snow accumulation up to 11 inches. Snow level 6700 feet. Near

steady temperature in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain likely in the

morning, then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Heavy

snow accumulations. Highs 29 to 41. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Chance of snow and rain in the evening,

then snow and rain after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times.

Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 6900 feet. Near steady

temperature around 30. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

50 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow showers and rain

showers. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 29 to 41. Lows 21 to 33. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 28 to 40. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow in the evening. Lows 12 to 26.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 30.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs 29 to 41. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Lows 12 to 26.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs 28 to 42. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 21 37 20 39 / 80 70 60 50

Wawona 35 48 35 51 / 90 90 80 60

Hetch Hetchy 39 48 40 50 / 100 90 80 60

CAZ324-121200-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain showers, snow likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall early in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the late evening and overnight. Snow

accumulation up to 4 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs 42 to

48. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow accumulation up to

3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 11 inches. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the south after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 50. South winds

5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain. Light snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Rain in the morning, then rain showers in the

afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Light snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow

after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Moderate

snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 40s.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain and snow likely in the morning,

then partly sunny with chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Moderate snow

accumulations. Highs 43 to 49. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 34.

Highs 47 to 53.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain after midnight.

Lows 32 to 38. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of rain and snow. Highs 43 to 50. Lows 28 to 34.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 40 48 40 50 / 90 90 80 60

CAZ325-121200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Rain showers and chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then chance of rain showers, snow and slight chance

of thunderstorms after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall early in the evening. Some thunderstorms may

produce heavy rainfall in the late evening and overnight. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Near steady temperature in the upper

30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Total

snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 42 to 52. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 53. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain likely. Near steady temperature in the lower

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers. Locally heavy

rainfall possible. Light snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Chance of showers near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning. Light snow

accumulations. Highs 42 to 50. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and

snow after midnight. Lows 32 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 51. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows

28 to 36. Highs 43 to 51. Chance of rain 40 percent.

CAZ326-121200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening, then chance of snow in the

late evening and overnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall early in the evening. Snow may be heavy at times until

early morning. Snow accumulation up to 11 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 20 inches. Near steady temperature in the mid

20s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

26 to 38. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph decreasing to 40 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs 26 to 40.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Chance of snow and rain in the evening,

then snow and rain after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at

times after midnight. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the upper 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 40 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

50 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Snow and rain. Precipitation may be heavy at

times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Snow showers and rain showers in the

evening, then snow likely after midnight. Precipitation may be

heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature

around 30. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 26 to 38. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

11 to 23.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 29 to 43.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 27.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance

of snow. Highs 27 to 39. Lows 11 to 23.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs

26 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 27 34 27 35 / 80 60 50 40

CAZ327-121200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Snow showers and chance of thunderstorms early

in the evening, then chance of snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the late evening and early morning. Chance of

snow late in the night. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall early in the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce

heavy rainfall in the late evening and early morning. Snow may be

heavy at times in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 9 inches.

Total snow accumulation up to 17 inches. Near steady temperature

in the upper 20s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Highs 29 to 41.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows 20 to 30. South

winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning. Highs

32 to 44. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain after

midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times after midnight.

Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady temperature around 30.

South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow showers and rain

showers. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 30 to 40. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

15 to 25.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 44.

Lows 18 to 28.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

32 to 42. Chance of snow 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

31 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 27 36 27 38 / 90 80 50 40

Shaver Lake 33 45 33 46 / 90 70 50 40

Lake Wishon 30 42 30 44 / 80 60 50 30

CAZ328-121200-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder, cloudy. Snow showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then chance of snow

in the late evening and early morning. Slight chance of snow late

in the night. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early

in the evening. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow

accumulation up to 17 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

29 inches. Lows 13 to 25. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 21 to 35. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of snow

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 23 to 37. West winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Near steady

temperature in the lower 20s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph increasing to 50 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Snow in the morning, then snow and rain in the

afternoon. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 24 to 36. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy

snow accumulations. Lows 15 to 27. Chance of snow near

100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 21 to 35. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 20.

Highs 24 to 38.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 11 to 23.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow. Highs 23 to 37. Lows 7 to 19.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

22 to 36.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 31 50 30 52 / 70 40 30 20

CAZ329-121200-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Colder, cloudy. Rain showers, snow showers likely and

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain

showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in

the evening. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the

late evening and early morning. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Snow accumulation up to 10 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 16 inches. Snow level 6800 feet. Lows 26 to

38. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and slight chance of snow

in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs 36 to 48. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows 26 to 38.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning. Highs

38 to 50. West winds up to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southeast winds

up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain showers and snow.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy

at times in the morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Near steady

temperature in the upper 30s. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 34.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 51.

Lows 25 to 37.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of rain and snow. Highs 35 to 48. Lows 22 to 34.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 31 45 31 46 / 70 50 40 30

CAZ330-121200-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Snow showers, rain showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of

snow after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy

rainfall in the evening. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Snow accumulation up to 17 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 31 inches. Snow level 6800 feet. Lows 13 to

31. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance

of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with slight chance of snow in the morning,

then mostly cloudy with chance of snow and rain in the afternoon.

Highs 24 to 42. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

45 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 12 to 32. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 26 to 44. West winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then chance of snow and rain after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times after midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Snow and rain. Precipitation

may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 26 to 42.

Lows 17 to 35. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then chance of

snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 24 to 40. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

10 to 28.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 27 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 12 to 32.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow and rain. Highs 24 to 44. Lows 9 to 29.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 27 42 27 45 / 80 40 30 20

CAZ331-121200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of

thunderstorms early in the evening. Chance of rain and snow in

the evening. Slight chance of snow after midnight. Some

thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall early in the evening.

Snow may be heavy at times early in the evening. Lows 23 to 37.

West winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of snow in

the afternoon. Highs 35 to 49. West winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts

to around 60 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 37. Northwest winds

15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to 50 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with snow likely and chance of rain after midnight. Snow may be

heavy at times after midnight. Moderate snow accumulations. Snow

level 7100 feet. Lows 25 to 39. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow. Precipitation

may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Highs 35 to 45.

Lows 26 to 40. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the morning,

then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 34 to 44. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

21 to 37. Highs 38 to 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 48. Lows

20 to 34.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

35 to 47. Chance of snow 30 percent.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 30 53 30 54 / 60 20 20 10

CAZ332-121200-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers and slight

chance of thunderstorms early in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with slight chance of rain late in the evening. Partly cloudy

after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall

early in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. West winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in

the mid 40s. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 35 46 36 47 / 60 10 10 10

Kernville 40 62 40 62 / 50 10 10 10

Lake Isabella 44 62 44 62 / 50 10 10 10

Weldon 43 61 43 62 / 30 0 10 10

CAZ333-121200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain early in the

evening, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain late in

the evening. Partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 35 to 45. West

winds 5 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 59. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 47. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58. West winds 10 to 20 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 37 to 49.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Light snow accumulations.

Highs 45 to 55. Lows 37 to 47. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations.

Near steady temperature in the mid 40s. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 57. Lows

34 to 44.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Highs

45 to 55.

CAZ334-121200-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain early in

the evening. Lows 39 to 47. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 61. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47. West winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 41 to 49.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 47 to 57. Lows 39 to 47.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the

lower 40s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 59. Lows

37 to 45.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 35 to 43. Highs

48 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 41 53 41 54 / 30 10 10 10

Tehachapi 39 56 40 55 / 30 10 10 10

Twin Oaks 45 60 46 59 / 30 10 10 10

CAZ335-121200-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 60. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Breezy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in

the afternoon. Near steady temperature in the lower 50s. Chance

of rain 90 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Near steady temperature around 50. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 52.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 53 to 59.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 57. Lows in

the upper 30s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 43 63 44 62 / 10 10 10 0

CAZ336-121200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47. Southwest winds

up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 52 to 64. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 48. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 63. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain after

midnight. Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Southwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Moderate snow

accumulations. Highs 48 to 60. Lows 39 to 49. Chance of rain

90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 44 to 54.

Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 60. Lows

37 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44. Highs

48 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 38 52 39 52 / 10 10 10 0

Frazier Park 33 58 35 58 / 10 10 10 0

CAZ337-121200-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 71. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 71. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs 58 to 64. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then

chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of

rain 70 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs

58 to 64. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs 61 to 67.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 47 68 46 69 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 46 71 44 71 / 0 0 0 0

CAZ338-121200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 55 to 65. West winds 15 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 60 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 55 to 65. West winds 10 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 40 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, rain. Highs 49 to 59. Lows

42 to 48. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of

rain. Highs 47 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs 51 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 44 66 45 66 / 10 0 0 0

CAZ339-121200-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PST Sat Mar 11 2023

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. West winds 10 to

25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 90 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning.

Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44.

Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 46 63 47 65 / 0 0 0 0

California City 45 68 44 68 / 10 0 0 0

Edwards AFB 44 68 45 69 / 10 0 0 0

Rosamond 43 68 44 68 / 10 0 0 0

