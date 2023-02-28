CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Monday, February 27, 2023 _____ 191 FPUS56 KHNX 280801 ZFPHNX Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA 1201 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Wednesday. CAZ300-010000- West Side Mountains north of 198- Including the city of San Luis Reservoir 1201 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Breezy. Chance of rain and snow early in the morning, then rain in the late morning and afternoon. Patchy fog through the day. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs 42 to 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Lows 32 to 38. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 49. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 54. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs 50 to 56. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 57. Lows 36 to 42. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs 47 to 53. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs 47 to 53. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Luis Reservoir 50 38 50 \/ 90 90 10 $$ CAZ301-010000- Los Banos - Dos Palos- Including the city of Los Banos 1201 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Chance of rain early in the morning, then rain in the late morning and afternoon. Patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Los Banos 51 37 51 \/ 90 90 10 $$ CAZ302-010000- Merced - Madera - Mendota- Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater 1201 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Chance of rain early in the morning, then rain likely late in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. A 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Livingston 50 35 52 \/ 100 90 10 Merced 49 36 51 \/ 90 90 10 Chowchilla 49 36 51 \/ 100 100 20 Madera 49 37 51 \/ 100 100 20 Firebaugh 51 36 52 \/ 90 90 20 Mendota 52 36 52 \/ 90 90 20 $$ CAZ303-010000- Planada - Le Grand - Snelling- Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand 1201 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Breezy. Chance of rain early in the morning, then rain likely late in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. A 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of rain 30 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Planada 47 35 50 \/ 100 100 20 Le Grand 48 36 50 \/ 100 100 20 $$ CAZ304-010000- Coalinga - Avenal- Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga 1201 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Coalinga 51 36 49 \/ 90 90 20 Avenal 51 38 49 \/ 80 80 30 $$ CAZ305-010000- West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties- Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points, and Kettleman City 1201 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Huron 53 35 51 \/ 90 90 20 Five Points 53 36 52 \/ 90 90 20 NAS Lemoore 52 36 51 \/ 90 90 30 Kettleman City 53 38 51 \/ 80 80 30 $$ CAZ306-010000- Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma- Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg, and Kerman 1201 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Chance of rain late in the morning. Rain likely early in the afternoon, then rain late in the afternoon. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows around 30. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Selma 51 38 50 \/ 100 100 40 Kingsburg 51 38 50 \/ 100 100 40 Sanger 50 37 49 \/ 100 100 40 Kerman 51 36 51 \/ 100 100 20 Caruthers 51 37 51 \/ 100 100 30 $$ CAZ307-010000- Fresno-Clovis- Including the city of Fresno 1201 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the morning, then chance of rain late in the morning. Rain likely in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Clovis 49 38 49 \/ 100 100 30 Fresno 49 38 50 \/ 100 100 30 $$ CAZ308-010000- West Side Mountains South of 198- Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick 1201 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Breezy. Partly sunny until late afternoon. Patchy frost early in the morning. Patchy fog in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust late in the afternoon. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Highs 44 to 52. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Windy, rain. Patchy blowing dust. Total snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the morning. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 48. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 47 to 53. North winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 49 to 55. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 61. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs 49 to 57. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 48 to 54. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Livingston 50 35 52 \/ 100 90 10 Merced 49 36 51 \/ 90 90 10 Chowchilla 49 36 51 \/ 100 100 20 Madera 49 37 51 \/ 100 100 20 $$ CAZ309-010000- Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5- Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow 1201 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning. Slight chance of rain late in the morning. Chance of rain early in the afternoon, then rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lost Hills 54 37 50 \/ 90 90 50 Buttonwillow 56 38 50 \/ 80 90 60 $$ CAZ310-010000- Delano-Wasco-Shafter- Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter 1201 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning. Slight chance of rain late in the morning. Chance of rain early in the afternoon, then rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Alpaugh 53 36 50 \/ 90 100 50 Allensworth 54 37 50 \/ 90 100 60 Wasco 54 38 49 \/ 90 90 60 Delano 54 38 48 \/ 90 100 60 McFarland 54 38 48 \/ 90 90 70 Shafter 54 38 48 \/ 90 90 60 $$ CAZ311-010000- Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore- Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran 1201 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Patchy frost early in the morning. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Chance of rain in the late morning and early afternoon. Rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread frost. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the upper 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the upper 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lemoore 51 36 51 \/ 90 90 30 Hanford 52 37 51 \/ 90 90 40 Corcoran 52 36 50 \/ 90 100 50 $$ CAZ312-010000- Visalia - Porterville - Reedley- Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville 1201 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost early in the morning. Patchy fog late in the afternoon. Slight chance of rain late in the morning. Chance of rain early in the afternoon, then rain likely late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Reedley 50 37 49 \/ 100 100 40 Dinuba 50 37 48 \/ 100 100 40 Visalia 51 37 49 \/ 100 100 50 Exeter 51 36 48 \/ 100 100 60 Tulare 52 38 49 \/ 90 100 50 Lindsay 51 36 47 \/ 100 100 60 Porterville 52 38 46 \/ 100 100 60 $$ CAZ313-010000- Buena Vista- Including the city of Taft 1201 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Patchy frost early in the morning. Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 57. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Rain. Patchy blowing dust after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 55 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs 44 to 50. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Taft 54 40 47 \/ 70 80 50 $$ CAZ314-010000- Bakersfield- Including the city of Bakersfield 1201 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then mostly cloudy with slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Cloudy with rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bakersfield 54 39 47 \/ 80 80 60 $$ CAZ315-010000- Southeast San Joaquin Valley- Including the city of Richgrove 1201 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with rain likely in the morning, then partly sunny with chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost through the night. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Richgrove 52 37 46 \/ 90 100 70 $$ CAZ316-010000- South End San Joaquin Valley- Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin 1201 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Patchy frost early in the morning. Mostly sunny in the morning, then slight chance of rain early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with rain likely late in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 57. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 48. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 48 to 54. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 58 to 64. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs 50 to 60. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Arvin 55 36 45 \/ 80 90 70 Lamont 55 38 47 \/ 80 90 70 Mettler 54 36 45 \/ 70 90 60 $$ CAZ317-010000- Mariposa Madera Foothills- Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa 1201 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Chance of rain and snow early in the morning, then rain and snow likely late in the morning. Rain in the afternoon. Patchy fog early in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times late in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Highs in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost through the night. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost through the night. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. A 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs 46 to 52. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs around 50. Chance of rain 40 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mariposa 38 28 39 \/ 100 100 30 $$ CAZ318-010000- Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra- Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp, Oakhurst, and North Fork 1201 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Breezy. Chance of snow early in the morning, then snow in the late morning and afternoon. Rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 27 inches. Highs 32 to 40. Southeast winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow and rain in the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 28 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 65 inches. Snow level 2600 feet. Lows 22 to 28. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the west 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning. Highs 32 to 40. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 18 to 24. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs 40 to 46. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs 42 to 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 28 to 34. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. A 40 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 51. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows 29 to 35. Highs 36 to 44. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow and rain in the evening. Lows 24 to 30. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 45. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Oakhurst 41 24 41 \/ 100 100 40 Bass Lake 36 22 35 \/ 100 100 50 $$ CAZ319-010000- Fresno-Tulare Foothills- Including the city of Millerton Lake 1201 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Areas of frost early in the morning. Slight chance of rain and snow early in the morning. Chance of rain late in the morning, then rain in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 43 to 49. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain and chance of snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 46. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost through the night. Lows in the lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain. Highs 49 to 55. Lows in the mid 30s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 48 to 54. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Millerton Lake 46 35 46 \/ 100 100 30 Three Rivers 48 31 43 \/ 100 100 70 Springville 45 30 38 \/ 100 100 70 Tule River Reservation 48 35 40 \/ 100 100 80 $$ CAZ320-010000- Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra- Including the city of Auberry 1201 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Slight chance of snow early in the morning, then chance of snow and rain late in the morning. Snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the late morning and afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 22 inches. Snow level 2400 feet. Highs 33 to 41. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 30 inches. Snow level 3100 feet. Lows 22 to 32. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 72 inches. Highs 29 to 39. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 18 to 26. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Areas of frost in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 47. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in the evening. Widespread frost. Lows 25 to 33. Highs 42 to 50. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37. Highs 44 to 52. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and snow. Lows 25 to 35. Highs 39 to 47. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 47. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Auberry 39 30 39 \/ 100 100 40 $$ CAZ321-010000- South End Sierra Foothills- 1201 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Areas of frost early in the morning. Mostly sunny in the morning, then cloudy with chance of rain early in the afternoon. Rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy, rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Snow level 1600 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost through the night. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. $$ CAZ322-010000- South End of the Lower Sierra- Including the city of Camp Nelson 1201 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning. Widespread frost early in the morning. Slight chance of snow late in the morning. Snow likely and chance of rain early in the afternoon, then rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 16 inches. Snow level 2900 feet. Highs 35 to 43. South winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 37 inches. Snow level 3700 feet. Lows 25 to 31. West winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 73 inches. Near steady temperature around 30. West winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Widespread frost. Lows 20 to 26. North winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Areas of frost in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 45. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread frost after midnight. Lows 26 to 35. Highs 42 to 48. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 53. Lows 29 to 35. .SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 48. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 33. Highs 38 to 46. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Camp Nelson 33 20 26 \/ 100 100 90 $$ CAZ323-010000- Yosemite NP outside of the valley- Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona 1201 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023 ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Windy. Snow likely early in the morning, then snow in the late morning and afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 10 to 36 inches. Highs 14 to 26. South winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 70 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Windy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 11 to 23 inches. Total snow accumulation 24 to 72 inches. Lows 1 to 15. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 80 mph shifting to the west 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 11 to 25. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows zero to 14 above. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 39. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 21. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 29 to 41. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 11 to 23. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 24 to 36. Lows 11 to 23. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 20 to 30. Lows 4 to 16. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs 17 to 29. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Tuolumne Meadows 25 -2 20 \/ 100 100 50 Wawona 33 17 34 \/ 100 100 50 Hetch Hetchy 35 21 35 \/ 100 100 40 $$ CAZ324-010000- Yosemite Valley- Including the city of Yosemite Valley 1201 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023 ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Breezy. Snow likely early in the morning, then snow in the late morning and afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 10 to 22 inches. Highs 28 to 34. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 13 to 20 inches. Total snow accumulation 26 to 54 inches. Lows 16 to 22. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning. Highs 27 to 33. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 18. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 39 to 47. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs 41 to 47. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 40 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 44. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 24 to 30. Highs 32 to 38. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Lows 18 to 24. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs 31 to 37. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Yosemite 34 20 33 \/ 100 100 50 $$ CAZ325-010000- San Joaquin River Canyon- 1201 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023 ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Breezy. Chance of snow early in the morning, then snow likely late in the morning. Snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 26 inches. Highs 28 to 36. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Windy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 26 inches. Lows 16 to 24. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to 68 inches. Highs 27 to 35. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 22. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 40 to 46. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 29. Highs 42 to 48. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 31. .SATURDAY...Partly sunny. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 47. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow and rain. Lows 24 to 32. Highs 33 to 41. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows 19 to 27. Highs 32 to 40. $$ CAZ326-010000- Upper San Joaquin River- Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake, and Lake Thomas Edison 1201 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023 ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Windy. Chance of snow early in the morning, then snow likely late in the morning. Snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 8 to 31 inches. Highs 13 to 25. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 20 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 65 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Very windy. Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 10 to 29 inches. Total snow accumulation 20 to 75 inches. Lows zero to 12 above. Southwest winds 25 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 75 mph decreasing to 65 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 8 to 22. West winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows 2 below to 10 above zero. North winds 10 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 29 to 39. North winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 9 to 19. Highs 28 to 40. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. A 40 percent chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 23 to 35. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Lows 8 to 20. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of snow. Highs 18 to 30. Lows 3 to 15. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs 16 to 28. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Devils Postpile 21 8 17 \/ 100 100 60 $$ CAZ327-010000- Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge- Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake, and Shaver Lake 1201 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023 ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Breezy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 7 to 27 inches. Highs 17 to 27. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Windy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 11 to 37 inches. Lows 3 to 13. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 6 inches. Total snow accumulation 22 to 89 inches. Highs 12 to 24. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows 1 to 11. North winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 31 to 39. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 20. Highs 31 to 39. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23. Highs 28 to 38. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Lows 7 to 20. Highs 23 to 33. .MONDAY...Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs 19 to 31. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Huntington Lake 22 10 20 \/ 100 100 60 Shaver Lake 29 17 27 \/ 100 100 60 Lake Wishon 28 12 25 \/ 100 100 70 $$ CAZ328-010000- Kings Canyon NP- Including the city of Cedar Grove 1201 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023 ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Windy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 6 to 25 inches. Highs 8 to 22. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Strong winds. Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 12 to 40 inches. Lows 4 below to 8 above zero. West winds 30 to 50 mph. Gusts up to 75 mph increasing to 85 mph after midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 6 inches. Total snow accumulation 21 to 91 inches. Highs 3 to 17. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 8 below to 4 above zero. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to 45 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 24 to 36. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 7 to 17. Highs 23 to 37. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 6 to 18. Highs 19 to 33. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Lows 3 to 13. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Highs 16 to 28. Lows 2 below to 10 above zero. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 12 to 24. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Cedar Grove 38 15 31 \/ 90 100 70 $$ CAZ329-010000- Grant Grove Area- Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake 1201 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023 ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Slight chance of snow early in the morning, then chance of snow late in the morning. Snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the late morning and afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 24 inches. Highs 22 to 34. South winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Windy, snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 37 inches. Total snow accumulation 2 to 82 inches. Lows 11 to 23. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 17 to 29. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Near steady temperature around 15. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. .THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Widespread frost in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 42. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 29. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 44. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 30. Highs 33 to 43. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow after midnight. Lows 17 to 27. Chance of snow 30 percent. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 40 percent chance of snow. Highs 28 to 38. Lows 13 to 25. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs 26 to 36. Chance of snow 30 percent. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Grant Grove 31 16 26 \/ 100 100 70 $$ CAZ330-010000- Sequoia NP- Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole 1201 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023 ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Windy. Partly sunny in the morning. Chance of snow late in the morning. Snow likely early in the afternoon, then snow late in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the late morning and afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 29 inches. Highs 11 to 29. West winds 15 to 20 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Very windy. Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 1 to 48 inches. Lows 3 below to 17 above zero. West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 75 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 2 to 9 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 111 inches. Highs 5 to 23. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 6 below to 12 above zero. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. .THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Widespread frost in the afternoon. Highs 25 to 37. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 8 to 24. Highs 25 to 39. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 4 to 25. Highs 23 to 39. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow. Highs 18 to 34. Lows 1 below to 19 above zero. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 14 to 32. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lodgepole 28 13 22 \/ 100 100 80 $$ CAZ331-010000- South End of the Upper Sierra- Including the city of Johnsondale 1201 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023 ...BLIZZARD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny in the morning. Slight chance of snow late in the morning. Chance of snow early in the afternoon, then snow late in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 24 inches. Highs 23 to 33. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 65 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Very windy. Snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 3 to 51 inches. Lows 8 to 22. West winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 65 mph. Chance of snow near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow accumulation of 1 to 10 inches. Total snow accumulation 4 to 107 inches. Highs 17 to 27. West winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of snow 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 3 to 15. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. .THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Widespread frost in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 38. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 27. Highs 32 to 40. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 28 to 42. Lows 13 to 27. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows 11 to 25. Highs 25 to 35. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Johnsondale 37 18 31 \/ 100 100 90 $$ CAZ332-010000- Kern River Valley- Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville 1201 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then chance of rain and snow early in the afternoon. Rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Snow level 3000 feet. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .TONIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 15 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 27 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the morning. Chance of snow 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 17 to 23. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the mid 20s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows around 30. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the mid 40s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Alta Sierra 29 20 24 \/ 90 100 80 Kernville 44 28 38 \/ 80 90 80 Lake Isabella 43 28 38 \/ 80 90 80 Weldon 43 30 37 \/ 80 90 80 $$ CAZ333-010000- Piute Walker Basin- 1201 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny in the morning, then chance of snow and rain early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with snow and rain late in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times late in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 10 inches. Highs 30 to 40. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Windy. Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 29 inches. Snow level 3900 feet. Lows 20 to 30. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 56 inches. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s. West winds 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 25. West winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 32 to 42. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 18 to 28. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 46. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 23 to 33. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 49. Lows 23 to 33. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Light snow accumulations. Lows 23 to 33. Highs 33 to 43. $$ CAZ334-010000- Tehachapi- Including the city of Tehachapi 1201 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then slight chance of rain and snow early in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy with rain and snow late in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times late in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Snow level 3400 feet. Highs 34 to 44. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Windy. Snow and rain. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 19 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows 24 to 32. West winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 55 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 38 inches. Near steady temperature in the upper 20s. West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of snow 80 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 26. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 35 to 43. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening. Lows 21 to 29. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 39 to 47. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 26 to 34. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 53. Lows 28 to 34. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 48. Lows 27 to 35. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Bear Valley Springs 37 27 30 \/ 90 90 80 Tehachapi 38 27 33 \/ 80 90 70 Twin Oaks 41 31 35 \/ 80 90 80 $$ CAZ335-010000- Grapevine- Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec 1201 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Partly sunny. Widespread frost early in the morning. Slight chance of rain and snow early in the afternoon. Rain and snow likely late in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 3600 feet. Highs 38 to 46. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Snow level 4100 feet. Lows around 30. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Snow and rain likely in the morning, then chance of snow and rain in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 8 inches. Snow level 2000 feet. Near steady temperature around 30. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 37 to 43. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs 41 to 47. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 53. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49. Lows in the lower 30s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Grapevine 47 32 38 \/ 70 90 60 $$ CAZ336-010000- Frazier Mountain Communities- Including the city of Frazier Park 1201 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost early in the morning. Slight chance of rain and snow early in the afternoon. Snow with rain likely late in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 5 inches. Snow level 3700 feet. Highs 36 to 48. West winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .TONIGHT...Windy. Snow with rain likely in the evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 12 inches. Snow level 4100 feet. Lows 24 to 36. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 55 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely and chance of rain in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 7 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 26 inches. Snow level 2000 feet. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph increasing to 60 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 19 to 29. Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 36 to 46. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 37. Highs 39 to 49. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Lows 27 to 37. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 38 to 52. Lows 27 to 37. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Pine Mountain Club 36 26 30 \/ 80 90 60 Frazier Park 41 22 34 \/ 70 90 60 $$ CAZ337-010000- Indian Wells Valley- Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest 1201 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Windy. Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day. A 40 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow. Patchy blowing dust. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs 41 to 47. West winds 20 to 40 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Lows in the lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Inyokern 49 35 44 \/ 30 60 50 Ridgecrest 53 35 48 \/ 20 50 50 $$ CAZ338-010000- Mojave Desert Slopes- Including the city of Mojave 1201 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Breezy. Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny. Slight chance of rain and snow early in the afternoon. Chance of rain and snow late in the afternoon. Highs 37 to 47. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 65 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .TONIGHT...Windy. Snow with rain likely in the evening, then snow and rain after midnight. Patchy blowing dust after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 17 inches. Snow level 3900 feet. Lows 27 to 35. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 65 mph decreasing to 55 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Windy. Partly sunny. Snow likely in the morning, then chance of snow in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Snow accumulation up to 9 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 26 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows 20 to 26. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph decreasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 38 to 48. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs 42 to 52. .SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 43 to 57. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. Highs 39 to 49. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Mojave 48 35 41 \/ 50 80 70 $$ CAZ339-010000- Mojave Desert- Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg, and Edwards AFB 1201 AM PST Tue Feb 28 2023 .TODAY...Windy. Sunny until late afternoon then becoming partly sunny. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. A 50 percent chance of rain late in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .TONIGHT...Very windy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Patchy blowing dust through the night. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 20 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Very windy. Partly sunny. Chance of snow and rain in the morning. Patchy blowing dust through the day. Highs in the lower 40s. West winds 25 to 40 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to 50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 27 to 34. Highs in the mid 50s. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around 60. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Randsburg 46 36 41 \/ 30 50 50 California City 49 35 43 \/ 40 70 70 Edwards AFB 50 36 44 \/ 40 50 50 Rosamond 49 35 43 \/ 40 70 50 $$ _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather