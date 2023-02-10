CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Thursday, February 9, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1101 PM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Friday, Friday night, and Saturday.

CAZ300-101200-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs 46 to 52. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Highs 46 to

52. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 46 to 52. Lows in

the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 44 63 40 53 / 0 0 10 10

CAZ301-101200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the north in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy frost

in the morning. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 41 63 39 54 / 0 0 10 10

CAZ302-101200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

in the mid 60s. East winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy frost

in the morning. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 39 64 39 56 / 0 0 10 10

Merced 39 65 39 56 / 0 0 10 10

Chowchilla 39 66 39 56 / 0 0 10 10

Madera 40 67 40 56 / 0 0 10 10

Firebaugh 39 67 38 56 / 0 0 10 10

Mendota 39 67 38 56 / 0 0 10 10

CAZ303-101200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower 40s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Patchy frost

in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 40 65 39 55 / 0 0 10 10

Le Grand 40 66 39 55 / 0 0 10 10

CAZ304-101200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 45 70 38 53 / 0 0 10 10

Avenal 45 70 40 53 / 0 0 10 10

CAZ305-101200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the lower 40s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

around 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 41 70 38 56 / 0 0 10 10

Five Points 39 69 38 56 / 0 0 10 10

NAS Lemoore 39 69 40 56 / 0 0 10 10

Kettleman City 42 70 40 56 / 0 0 10 10

CAZ306-101200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening, then

widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 39 68 41 55 / 0 0 10 10

Kingsburg 39 68 41 55 / 0 0 10 10

Sanger 41 68 41 55 / 0 0 10 10

Kerman 38 68 39 56 / 0 0 10 10

Caruthers 39 69 40 56 / 0 0 10 10

CAZ307-101200-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east after

midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread

frost. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread frost after

midnight. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 42 68 41 55 / 0 0 10 10

Fresno 43 68 43 56 / 0 0 10 10

CAZ308-101200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 64 to 70. South winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs 47 to 53. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs 52 to

58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs 58 to 64.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

30s. Highs 46 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CAZ309-101200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in

the upper 30s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the upper 20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 39 70 40 55 / 0 0 20 20

Buttonwillow 38 72 41 56 / 0 0 20 20

CAZ310-101200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear until early morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds up

to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around

70. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost

in the morning. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread

frost after midnight. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper

20s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 36 70 40 55 / 0 0 10 20

Allensworth 36 70 42 55 / 0 0 10 20

Wasco 38 71 42 55 / 0 0 20 20

Delano 39 70 41 55 / 0 0 10 10

McFarland 39 70 42 55 / 0 0 20 20

Shafter 39 72 43 55 / 0 0 10 10

CAZ311-101200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Areas of dense fog in the morning. Highs

in the upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in

the evening, then widespread frost. Lows in the upper 20s. Highs

around 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 38 69 40 56 / 0 0 10 10

Hanford 39 69 42 56 / 0 0 10 10

Corcoran 36 69 41 56 / 0 0 10 10

CAZ312-101200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST FRIDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 40s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the northwest

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Patchy frost. Lows in

the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost.

Lows in the upper 20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Areas of frost in

the evening, then widespread frost. Lows around 30. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 41 68 41 54 / 0 0 10 10

Dinuba 41 67 41 54 / 0 0 10 10

Visalia 39 67 42 55 / 0 0 10 10

Exeter 42 68 41 53 / 0 0 10 10

Tulare 39 68 42 55 / 0 0 10 10

Lindsay 42 68 41 53 / 0 0 10 10

Porterville 44 68 42 53 / 0 0 10 10

CAZ313-101200-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds up to 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs in the

lower 50s. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 47 70 44 52 / 0 0 10 10

CAZ314-101200-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 46. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around

60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 44 71 43 54 / 0 0 10 10

CAZ315-101200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs around 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost

in the morning. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread

frost after midnight. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 41 69 42 53 / 0 0 20 20

CAZ316-101200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47. South winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 47 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs around

50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 43 72 41 53 / 0 0 10 10

Lamont 42 72 43 54 / 0 0 10 10

Mettler 44 71 40 52 / 0 0 10 20

CAZ317-101200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the upper 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost.

Lows in the upper 20s. Highs around 50.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost in the evening.

Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 44 60 36 47 / 0 0 20 20

CAZ318-101200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 45. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows 31 to 37. East winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

30 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs 40 to 48. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Lows 30 to 36.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs 51 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 28 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Colder. Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Widespread frost after

midnight. Lows 20 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost in the evening.

Lows 24 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 38 64 33 50 / 0 0 20 20

Bass Lake 37 59 32 44 / 0 0 20 20

CAZ319-101200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. East winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds up to 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs around 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs 44 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost

in the morning. Areas of frost in the evening, then widespread

frost after midnight. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the lower

30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 44 66 42 53 / 0 0 10 10

Three Rivers 46 68 38 51 / 0 0 10 20

Springville 43 63 37 47 / 0 0 10 20

Tule River Reservation 49 67 42 50 / 0 0 20 20

CAZ320-101200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 63. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning.

Highs 39 to 47. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 29 to 37.

Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39. Highs

50 to 58.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 36.

.TUESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to 42.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 27.

Highs 37 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 24 to 32.

Highs 44 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 46 62 38 47 / 0 0 20 20

CAZ321-101200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s. East winds up to 10 mph

with gusts to around 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

in the upper 60s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming

mostly sunny. Highs around 50. West winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

in the upper 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

CAZ322-101200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 48. East winds up to 10 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

56 to 64. East winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 34 to 40. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs 40 to 46. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

45 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs 51 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 36.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs 34 to

42. Lows 22 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 31.

Highs 45 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 39 54 31 39 / 0 0 20 30

CAZ323-101200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TONIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 32. East winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 33 to 47. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 27. South winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the morning. Highs

23 to 35. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Light snow accumulations. Lows 14 to 26.

Northeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Not as cold. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs 27 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 27. Highs

35 to 47.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Lows 8 to 22.

.TUESDAY...Colder. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs 15 to 29.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

zero to 14 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Highs 17 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 4 to 18. Highs

27 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 14 44 12 32 / 0 0 30 30

Wawona 35 57 29 42 / 0 0 20 20

Hetch Hetchy 37 56 32 45 / 0 10 20 20

CAZ324-101200-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 40. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 55. East winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to 42. South winds up

to 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Near steady temperature in the lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs 45 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 34. Highs

48 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 23 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Colder. Partly sunny. Highs 30 to 36.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 34 to 40.

Lows 19 to 25.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 37 56 32 43 / 0 0 20 20

CAZ325-101200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 58. North winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 36. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs 37 to 43. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 34. Northeast winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs 44 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 36. Highs

48 to 54.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Colder. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs 30 to 38.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 23.

Highs 34 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 27.

Highs 40 to 48.

CAZ326-101200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 30. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 32 to 46. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 14 to 26. South winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

21 to 33. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph

shifting to the northeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Moderate snow

accumulations. Lows 11 to 23. Northeast winds 10 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Not as cold. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs 24 to 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 11 to 23. Highs

33 to 45.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 8 to 20.

.TUESDAY...Colder. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of snow.

Highs 14 to 26.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance

of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

2 below to 10 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 14 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 2 to 14. Highs

25 to 37.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 24 40 21 28 / 0 0 20 30

CAZ327-101200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 32. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 48. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 16 to 26. Southeast

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs

24 to 34. South winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the east in the

afternoon. Chance of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Not as cold. Partly sunny in the morning then

clearing. Highs 31 to 43.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25. Highs

36 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 11 to 21.

.TUESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs 18 to 28.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows zero to 12 above.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 20 to 32.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 6 to 16. Highs

29 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 29 44 22 30 / 0 0 20 30

Shaver Lake 34 52 27 36 / 0 0 20 30

Lake Wishon 31 49 24 35 / 0 0 20 20

CAZ328-101200-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 27. Northeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

27 to 41. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 19. South winds 5 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 16 to 28. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the east 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 17. Northeast

winds 10 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 19 to 33.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 8 to 20. Highs

28 to 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 3 to 15.

.TUESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of

snow. Highs 10 to 22.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 9 below to 3 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 10 to 24.

Lows 2 below to 10 above zero.

.THURSDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 20 to 32.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 31 56 24 43 / 0 0 10 20

CAZ329-101200-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 42. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

43 to 55. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 33. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Colder. Partly sunny. Highs 29 to 39. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 20 to 32. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Not as cool. Partly sunny in the morning then clearing.

Highs 36 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 22 to 34. Highs

41 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow after

midnight. Lows 19 to 29.

.TUESDAY...Colder. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

snow. Near steady temperature in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 7 to 19.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 25.

Highs 33 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 36 52 27 36 / 0 0 20 20

CAZ330-101200-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TONIGHT...Colder, clear. Lows 17 to 37. Northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

31 to 49. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 9 to 27. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 19 to 35. Southeast winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 7 to 25.

Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Not as cold. Mostly sunny. Heavy snow

accumulations. Highs 23 to 41.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 11 to 29. Highs

30 to 46.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

snow after midnight. Lows 5 to 23.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow. Highs

13 to 29.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Much colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 7 below to 13 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 14 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 1 to 19. Highs

23 to 39.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 32 48 24 33 / 0 0 20 30

CAZ331-101200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 39. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52. East winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 19 to 33. South winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 30 to 40. South winds 5 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 31. Northeast winds

5 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Not as cool. Partly sunny. Moderate snow

accumulations. Highs 34 to 46.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 33.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 41 to 51.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. A 30 percent chance of snow

after midnight. Lows 16 to 30.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, colder. Partly sunny with a 40 percent chance

of snow. Highs 24 to 34.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 21.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 25 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 10 to 24.

Highs 32 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 31 58 24 43 / 0 0 20 20

CAZ332-101200-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 40. East winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65. East winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. East winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. South

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 52 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs

in the lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 36 51 31 36 / 0 0 10 20

Kernville 39 64 34 50 / 0 0 10 10

Lake Isabella 41 65 37 50 / 0 0 10 20

Weldon 40 63 35 51 / 0 0 10 20

CAZ333-101200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 45. East winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 61. East winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the south after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 46. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 44 to 52.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

29 to 37.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 26 to 34.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs

31 to 39. Lows 18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 31.

Highs 40 to 50.

CAZ334-101200-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows 37 to 45. East winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 10 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 63. East winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph shifting to the southeast

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 38. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the southwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs 39 to 47. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 35. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 43 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

32 to 38.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 35.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs

33 to 41. Lows 22 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 31.

Highs 42 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 40 57 34 41 / 0 0 10 20

Tehachapi 35 55 30 45 / 0 0 10 20

Twin Oaks 41 60 37 47 / 0 0 10 20

CAZ335-101200-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TONIGHT...Breezy, clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 15 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Breezy. Sunny in the morning then becoming partly

sunny. Highs 55 to 63. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds

5 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs 40 to 46. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 43 to 49.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs 52 to 58.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs 36 to

42. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 38 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs 45 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 43 65 35 46 / 0 0 10 20

CAZ336-101200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 66. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. South winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Highs 39 to 47. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Light snow accumulations. Lows

27 to 37. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 39.

.MONDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. Highs 35 to

45. Lows 21 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 37 to 45.

Lows 25 to 33.

.THURSDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 41 57 32 39 / 0 0 10 20

Frazier Park 32 58 27 44 / 0 0 10 20

CAZ337-101200-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. South winds 5 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Breezy, cooler. Mostly sunny. Highs 48 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

20s. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 39 62 38 58 / 0 0 0 0

Ridgecrest 35 63 35 61 / 0 0 0 0

$$

CAZ338-101200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 60. East winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 49 to 59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Partly cloudy. Highs

37 to 47. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 41 to 52. Lows

in the upper 20s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 37 61 35 55 / 0 0 0 10

CAZ339-101200-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 32 to 38. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 36. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

32 to 38.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Windy, cooler. Partly cloudy. Highs

in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 30.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 41 59 42 56 / 0 0 0 0

California City 34 62 33 57 / 0 0 0 10

Edwards AFB 31 62 31 59 / 0 0 0 0

Rosamond 34 62 33 57 / 0 0 0 10

