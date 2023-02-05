CA San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 4, 2023

154 FPUS56 KHNX 050701

ZFPHNX

Zone Forecast Product for Interior Central California

National Weather Service San Joaquin Valley - Hanford CA

1101 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for tonight, Sunday, Sunday night, and Monday.

CAZ300-051200-

West Side Mountains north of 198-

Including the city of San Luis Reservoir

1101 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Lows 41 to 47. Southwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs 48 to 54. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 25 mph

decreasing to 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 49 to

55. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Luis Reservoir 47 55 39 56 / 90 50 0 0

$$

CAZ301-051200-

Los Banos - Dos Palos-

Including the city of Los Banos

1101 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain until early morning,

then slight chance of rain late in the night. Lows in the mid

40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the west 5 to

15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly sunny with a

50 percent chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south up

to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Los Banos 46 56 38 56 / 90 50 10 0

$$

CAZ302-051200-

Merced - Madera - Mendota-

Including the cities of Merced, Madera, and Atwater

1101 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TONIGHT...Rain likely in the evening, then chance of rain after

midnight. Patchy fog late in the night. Lows in the mid 40s.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting

to the southwest 5 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain

in the morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. West

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the

morning. Patchy frost after midnight. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 45 57 37 56 / 100 70 10 0

Merced 46 57 37 55 / 90 70 10 0

Chowchilla 46 56 36 54 / 90 70 10 0

Madera 46 57 36 54 / 90 70 0 0

Firebaugh 45 59 36 56 / 80 60 10 0

Mendota 45 59 37 56 / 80 50 10 0

$$

CAZ303-051200-

Planada - Le Grand - Snelling-

Including the cities of Planada, Lake Mcclure, and Le Grand

1101 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Patchy fog late in the night.

Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph

in the evening. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the

morning. Patchy frost after midnight. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Planada 46 56 36 54 / 90 80 10 0

Le Grand 46 56 36 53 / 90 80 10 0

$$

CAZ304-051200-

Coalinga - Avenal-

Including the cities of Avenal and Coalinga

1101 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain until early

morning, then slight chance of rain late in the night. Lows in

the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of rain in the morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon.

Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 20 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Coalinga 45 57 37 55 / 70 30 10 0

Avenal 46 58 38 54 / 60 30 10 0

$$

CAZ305-051200-

West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties-

Including the cities of Lemoore Station, Five Points,

and Kettleman City

1101 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain until early morning,

then slight chance of rain late in the night. Lows in the mid

40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huron 45 59 37 55 / 60 30 0 0

Five Points 45 59 38 56 / 70 40 10 0

NAS Lemoore 46 60 37 55 / 60 50 10 0

Kettleman City 46 59 38 55 / 50 30 0 0

$$

CAZ306-051200-

Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma-

Including the cities of Selma, Sanger, Parlier, Kingsburg,

and Kerman

1101 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening, then rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain

in the morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east

up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy

frost. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Selma 46 58 38 53 / 90 70 10 0

Kingsburg 46 58 38 53 / 90 70 10 0

Sanger 46 57 37 52 / 90 80 10 0

Kerman 46 59 36 54 / 80 60 10 0

Caruthers 46 59 38 54 / 70 60 10 0

$$

CAZ307-051200-

Fresno-Clovis-

Including the city of Fresno

1101 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TONIGHT...Chance of rain early in the evening, then rain in the

late evening and early morning. Chance of rain late in the night.

Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain in the

morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs

around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in the

morning. Patchy frost after midnight. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Clovis 47 56 37 52 / 90 80 10 0

Fresno 48 57 38 54 / 90 70 10 0

$$

CAZ308-051200-

West Side Mountains South of 198-

Including the cities of Blackwells Corner and McKittrick

1101 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy early in the evening then

becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain early in the

evening, then chance of rain in the late evening and early

morning. Slight chance of rain late in the night. Lows in the mid

40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs 50 to 58. West winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 47 to

53. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs 64 to 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs 62 to 68.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Livingston 45 57 37 56 / 100 70 10 0

Merced 46 57 37 55 / 90 70 10 0

Chowchilla 46 56 36 54 / 90 70 10 0

Madera 46 57 36 54 / 90 70 0 0

$$

CAZ309-051200-

Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5-

Including the cities of Lost Hills and Buttonwillow

1101 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 50 percent chance of rain in the late evening and

overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Slight chance of rain in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. Chance of

rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southwest up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lost Hills 45 59 36 54 / 50 40 20 0

Buttonwillow 46 60 38 54 / 40 30 20 0

$$

CAZ310-051200-

Delano-Wasco-Shafter-

Including the cities of Delano, Wasco, Alpaugh, and Shafter

1101 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain in the late evening

and overnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost in

the morning. Patchy frost. Highs 59 to 64. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs

around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alpaugh 45 59 37 54 / 60 60 20 0

Allensworth 46 59 38 54 / 60 60 20 0

Wasco 46 59 39 53 / 50 40 20 0

Delano 46 58 38 53 / 60 60 20 0

McFarland 46 58 39 53 / 60 50 20 0

Shafter 46 59 40 53 / 50 30 20 0

$$

CAZ311-051200-

Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore-

Including the cities of Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran

1101 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then rain likely

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain

in the morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east

up to 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy

frost. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lemoore 46 60 37 54 / 70 50 10 0

Hanford 46 59 38 55 / 70 60 10 0

Corcoran 46 59 37 54 / 70 60 10 0

$$

CAZ312-051200-

Visalia - Porterville - Reedley-

Including the cities of Goshen, Visalia, Tulare, and Porterville

1101 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening. Chance of rain

late in the evening. Rain after midnight, then rain likely late

in the night. Lows in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of rain in

the morning, then rain showers likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds

up to 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Northeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy

frost. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Reedley 46 56 38 52 / 90 80 10 0

Dinuba 46 56 38 52 / 90 80 10 0

Visalia 46 58 38 54 / 80 70 10 0

Exeter 48 56 39 52 / 90 80 20 0

Tulare 47 58 38 53 / 80 70 20 0

Lindsay 48 56 39 52 / 90 70 20 0

Porterville 48 55 40 52 / 90 60 20 0

$$

CAZ313-051200-

Buena Vista-

Including the city of Taft

1101 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then slight chance

of rain late in the evening. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 45 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 54 to 60. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Taft 48 57 42 51 / 30 10 10 0

$$

CAZ314-051200-

Bakersfield-

Including the city of Bakersfield

1101 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

50 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north with gusts to around

25 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs in

the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds around

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows 40 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bakersfield 48 58 42 52 / 40 30 10 0

$$

CAZ315-051200-

Southeast San Joaquin Valley-

Including the city of Richgrove

1101 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with slight chance of rain late in the evening. Mostly cloudy

with chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the upper 40s.

Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. North winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. East winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Richgrove 47 56 40 52 / 70 60 20 0

$$

CAZ316-051200-

South End San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Lamont and Arvin

1101 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

slight chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy with chance

of rain late in the night. Lows in the mid 40s. South winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east with gusts to around 30 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Highs

53 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs in the

lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows 42 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Arvin 46 56 40 52 / 50 40 10 0

Lamont 46 58 41 52 / 50 30 10 0

Mettler 46 57 40 52 / 40 40 10 0

$$

CAZ317-051200-

Mariposa Madera Foothills-

Including the cities of El Portal and Mariposa

1101 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TONIGHT...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.

Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then rain

showers and chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs around

50. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to

44. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mariposa 40 46 30 48 / 100 90 10 0

$$

CAZ318-051200-

Mariposa-Madera Lower Sierra-

Including the cities of Bass Lake, Coarsegold, Fish Camp,

Oakhurst, and North Fork

1101 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Rain until early morning, then rain showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms late in the night. Rain

may be heavy at times in the late evening and early morning. Lows

34 to 40. Southeast winds 10 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest

15 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 11 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 16 inches. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows 25 to 31. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 50. Northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40.

Highs 53 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Lows

38 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Oakhurst 36 49 25 51 / 100 90 10 0

Bass Lake 34 43 24 47 / 100 90 20 0

$$

CAZ319-051200-

Fresno-Tulare Foothills-

Including the city of Millerton Lake

1101 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening. Slight chance of

rain early in the evening, then rain in the late evening and

overnight. Slight chance of thunderstorms late in the night. Lows

in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Chance of rain in the morning, then rain

showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 50. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast

winds up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 58 to 63.

Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Millerton Lake 46 53 35 50 / 90 80 10 0

Three Rivers 43 54 33 52 / 100 70 20 0

Springville 42 49 33 47 / 90 70 20 0

Tule River Reservation 47 52 38 50 / 90 70 30 0

$$

CAZ320-051200-

Fresno-Tulare Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Auberry

1101 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy early in the evening. Slight chance of

rain early in the evening, then rain in the late evening and

overnight. Rain may be heavy at times in the late evening and

early morning. Lows 34 to 44. Southeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up

to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain showers,

snow showers likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to

9 inches. Total snow accumulation up to 11 inches. Near steady

temperature around 40. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph

in the morning. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows 25 to 33. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 47. Southeast winds up to

10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 57.

Lows 34 to 44.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 62. Lows

40 to 48.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 66. Lows

39 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Auberry 42 47 33 47 / 100 90 10 0

$$

CAZ321-051200-

South End Sierra Foothills-

1101 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain late in the evening. Chance of rain

after midnight, then rain likely late in the night. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain.

Near steady temperature in the upper 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the

northwest after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds up to

5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. East winds

up to 5 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s.

$$

CAZ322-051200-

South End of the Lower Sierra-

Including the city of Camp Nelson

1101 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear early in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with chance of rain late in the evening. Rain after midnight.

Lows 37 to 43. Southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 49. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of

rain and snow in the evening. Snow may be heavy at times in the

evening. Lows 28 to 36. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to around 45 mph shifting to the north with gusts to around

25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 41 to 47. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 51 to 57.

Lows around 40.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 56 to 65. Lows

41 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. Highs

57 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Camp Nelson 34 40 22 41 / 90 80 30 0

$$

CAZ323-051200-

Yosemite NP outside of the valley-

Including the cities of Tuolumne Meadows and Wawona

1101 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Snow and rain until early morning, then

snow late in the night. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 38 inches. Lows 15 to 27. South winds 20 to

30 mph shifting to the southwest 25 to 40 mph after midnight.

Gusts up to 75 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Snow in the morning, then snow showers and

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 1 to 15 inches. Total snow

accumulation 1 to 53 inches. Near steady temperature in the lower

20s. West winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows 5 to 19. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 25 to 39. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 13 to 27. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 47. Lows

16 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 33 to 51. Lows

18 to 32.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 32. Highs

34 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Tuolumne Meadows 13 31 2 35 / 100 80 20 0

Wawona 30 41 21 46 / 100 100 20 0

Hetch Hetchy 33 41 25 49 / 100 100 30 0

$$

CAZ324-051200-

Yosemite Valley-

Including the city of Yosemite Valley

1101 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Rain and snow in the evening, then rain

showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms after

midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation

up to 13 inches. Lows 28 to 34. South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting

to the southwest 20 to 30 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Colder. Snow, rain and slight chance of thunderstorms

in the morning, then snow showers and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation up to 10 inches. Total snow accumulation up to

23 inches. Snow level 4100 feet. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows 20 to 26. Northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 46. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

lower 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 53. Lows

29 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 59. Lows

31 to 40.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39. Highs

50 to 56.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Yosemite 34 41 24 47 / 100 90 20 0

$$

CAZ325-051200-

San Joaquin River Canyon-

1101 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Chance of rain and slight chance of snow early

in the evening, then rain in the late evening and overnight. Snow

late in the night. Rain may be heavy at times in the late evening

and early morning. Snow accumulation up to 6 inches. Lows 29 to

37. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

increasing to southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then rain showers

with possible snow and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon.

Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 10 inches.

Total snow accumulation up to 16 inches. Snow level 4300 feet.

Near steady temperature in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of precipitation

90 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows 20 to 28. West winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast with gusts to around 25 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 41 to 47. Northeast winds 5 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 33. Northeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 48 to 56.

Lows 31 to 39.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 53 to 62. Lows

34 to 42.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 41. Highs

51 to 59.

$$

CAZ326-051200-

Upper San Joaquin River-

Including the cities of Devils Postpile, Florence Lake,

and Lake Thomas Edison

1101 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Chance of snow early in the evening, then

snow in the late evening and overnight. Rain after midnight.

Precipitation may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 1 to

29 inches. Lows 13 to 25. South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph increasing to southwest 25 to 45 mph with gusts to

around 75 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near

100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 5 to 15 inches. Total snow

accumulation 6 to 44 inches. Highs 21 to 33. Southwest winds

15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows 4 to 16. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to

the north 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 23 to 37. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to 10 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature around 19.

North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 33 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 31 to 49. Lows

17 to 30.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 30. Highs

32 to 46.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Devils Postpile 21 28 11 29 / 100 70 20 0

$$

CAZ327-051200-

Kaiser to Rodgers Ridge-

Including the cities of Lake Wishon, Huntington Lake,

and Shaver Lake

1101 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy early in the evening. Slight

chance of snow early in the evening, then rain in the late

evening and early morning. Snow in the late evening and

overnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times in the late

evening and overnight. Snow accumulation up to 29 inches. Lows

16 to 26. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 55 mph

increasing to southwest 20 to 35 mph with gusts to around 65 mph

after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then snow showers likely

and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow may be

heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 16 inches. Total snow

accumulation up to 45 inches. Highs 25 to 35. West winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows 7 to 17. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 28 to 38. North winds 5 to 15 mph shifting

to the west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 14 to 24. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 36 to 46.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 18 to 28.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 37 to 53. Lows

19 to 32.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 22 to 32. Highs

38 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Huntington Lake 23 29 14 35 / 100 80 20 0

Shaver Lake 29 36 20 39 / 100 80 20 0

Lake Wishon 25 36 15 39 / 100 80 20 0

$$

CAZ328-051200-

Kings Canyon NP-

Including the city of Cedar Grove

1101 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Very windy. Mostly clear early in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with chance of snow late in the evening. Snow after

midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the late evening and

overnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 25 inches. Lows 9 to 21.

Southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 70 mph

increasing to 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around 80 mph after

midnight. Chance of snow near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then

chance of snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

accumulation of 5 to 16 inches. Total snow accumulation 6 to

41 inches. Highs 18 to 30. West winds 20 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 75 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows 2 below to 10 above zero. West winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph shifting to the north 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Breezy, sunny. Highs 18 to 32. Northwest winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 7 to 19. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as cold. Sunny. Highs 28 to 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 13 to 23.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 28 to 44. Lows

14 to 27.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Highs

27 to 41.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Cedar Grove 27 42 16 46 / 100 80 10 0

$$

CAZ329-051200-

Grant Grove Area-

Including the cities of Grant Grove and Hume Lake

1101 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder. Partly cloudy early in the evening.

Rain and slight chance of snow late in the evening. Rain and snow

after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times in the late

evening and overnight. Snow accumulation up to 22 inches. Snow

level 6600 feet. Lows 23 to 35. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph increasing to southwest 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Snow and rain likely in the morning, then snow showers

likely and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow

may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 16 inches. Total

snow accumulation up to 38 inches. Highs 30 to 40. West winds

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows 13 to 25. Northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the northeast after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 33 to 43. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the

upper 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 41 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 57. Lows

28 to 41.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 41. Highs

44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grant Grove 28 38 18 39 / 100 80 20 0

$$

CAZ330-051200-

Sequoia NP-

Including the cities of Giant Forest and Lodgepole

1101 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly clear early in the evening, then

mostly cloudy with chance of snow and rain late in the evening.

Snow and rain after midnight. Precipitation may be heavy at times

in the late evening and overnight. Snow accumulation up to

26 inches. Snow level 6900 feet. Lows 11 to 29. Southwest winds

5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 50 mph increasing to 25 to

35 mph with gusts to around 70 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 21 to 37. West winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly cloudy in the evening then

clearing. Lows zero to 20 above. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 45 mph decreasing to 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 22 to 38. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 9 to 27. North winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 30 to 52. Lows

14 to 35.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 17 to 35. Highs

31 to 49.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lodgepole 25 35 15 37 / 100 80 20 0

$$

CAZ331-051200-

South End of the Upper Sierra-

Including the city of Johnsondale

1101 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear in the evening. Chance of rain and

snow in the evening, then snow and rain after midnight.

Precipitation may be heavy at times in the late evening and

overnight. Snow accumulation up to 16 inches. Snow level

7100 feet. Lows 21 to 35. West winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

65 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of snow.

Snow may be heavy at times. Highs 31 to 41. West winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 65 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Partly cloudy. Lows 11 to 27.

Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 55 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 42. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 32. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 30 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 40 to 52. Lows

23 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 36.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 43 to 55. Lows

24 to 38.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 37. Highs

42 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Johnsondale 29 43 18 46 / 90 80 30 0

$$

CAZ332-051200-

Kern River Valley-

Including the cities of Lake Isabella and Kernville

1101 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy with

rain likely late in the night. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around

45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Breezy, cooler. Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance

of rain. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 50 mph decreasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph decreasing to

5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 47 to 53. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 57 to 63. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs 60 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Alta Sierra 32 37 25 38 / 80 70 20 0

Kernville 38 51 29 52 / 70 70 10 0

Lake Isabella 41 50 32 52 / 70 60 20 0

Weldon 41 50 31 53 / 60 60 10 0

$$

CAZ333-051200-

Piute Walker Basin-

1101 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Breezy. Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy with

rain likely late in the night. Lows 32 to 42. West winds 5 to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph increasing to 10 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

70 percent.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon.

Highs 39 to 47. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

50 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 25 to 35.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 48. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 27 to 37. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 48 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to

41. Highs 50 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs

52 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62.

$$

CAZ334-051200-

Tehachapi-

Including the city of Tehachapi

1101 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST SUNDAY NIGHT...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM

PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then slight chance of

rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy with chance of rain late in

the night. Lows 35 to 43. West winds up to 10 mph increasing to

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph after midnight. Chance

of rain 50 percent.

.SUNDAY...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs 41 to

49. West winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 37.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 48. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 36. North winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 50 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to

41. Highs 52 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 46. Highs

53 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Bear Valley Springs 38 43 32 41 / 50 60 20 0

Tehachapi 36 44 29 44 / 50 50 20 0

Twin Oaks 42 46 35 48 / 50 60 10 0

$$

CAZ335-051200-

Grapevine-

Including the cities of Grapevine and Lebec

1101 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM

PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with

slight chance of rain after midnight. Mostly cloudy with chance

of rain late in the night. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY...Cooler. Partly sunny. Chance of rain in the morning,

then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Near steady

temperature in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

Northwest winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 40 to

46. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the

morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east 5 to 15 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Highs 56 to 62.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Grapevine 41 50 35 47 / 30 30 10 0

$$

CAZ336-051200-

Frazier Mountain Communities-

Including the city of Frazier Park

1101 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO 10 AM

PST MONDAY...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows 36 to 46.

Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of rain. Near

steady temperature in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Breezy, colder. Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

Northwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then clearing. Highs 39 to

47. North winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Near steady temperature in the mid

30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Not as cool. Sunny. Highs 50 to 56.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 47. Highs

57 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 65.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pine Mountain Club 36 41 28 40 / 30 20 10 0

Frazier Park 33 46 25 44 / 20 30 10 0

$$

CAZ337-051200-

Indian Wells Valley-

Including the cities of Inyokern and Ridgecrest

1101 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South winds 5 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs 54 to 60. West winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 55 mph becoming northwest

10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Inyokern 44 57 35 60 / 10 10 0 0

Ridgecrest 41 59 32 60 / 10 10 0 0

$$

CAZ338-051200-

Mojave Desert Slopes-

Including the city of Mojave

1101 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear until early morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 50 percent chance of rain late in the night. Lows 38 to

44. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph increasing to

60 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Chance of rain in the morning, then

slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 53. West

winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 65 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s.

Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to

45 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs 55 to 64. Lows in the

upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

55 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Mojave 43 53 35 56 / 20 30 10 0

$$

CAZ339-051200-

Mojave Desert-

Including the cities of Rosamond, California City, Randsburg,

and Edwards AFB

1101 PM PST Sat Feb 4 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT PST SUNDAY NIGHT...

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds

5 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Windy, sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 15 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Windy. Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s. West

winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing to 40 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 35. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

34 to 40.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 39. Highs

in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Randsburg 46 53 36 55 / 10 10 0 0

California City 41 55 33 58 / 10 20 0 0

Edwards AFB 41 56 33 58 / 0 10 0 0

Rosamond 41 56 35 57 / 10 10 0 0

$$

