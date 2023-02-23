CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 22, 2023 _____ 964 FPUS56 KMTR 231101 ZFPMTR San Francisco Bay Area\/Central California Zone Forecast National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area 301 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023 This is an automatically generated product that provides average values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific forecast...please visit weather.gov\/sanfrancisco (1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map... -- or -- (2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page. CAZ505-240200- Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore- 301 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...A chance of showers and snow showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Point Reyes 36 47 35 47 \/ 50 100 100 50 $$ CAZ503-240200- Sonoma Coastal Range- 301 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PST FRIDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and snow showers likely. Little or no new snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Snow showers in the morning. Showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph...becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Showers and snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening. Widespread frost. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ CAZ502-240200- Marin Coastal Range- 301 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PST FRIDAY... ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and showers. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning. Snow showers likely. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow showers likely after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. No snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Showers, snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of snow showers and a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows around 40. Highs in the upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers. Highs around 50. $$ CAZ506-240200- North Bay Interior Valleys- 301 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Breezy. A chance of showers and snow showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Little or no snow accumulation. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers and snow showers likely in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. A slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to upper 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 20s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Santa Rosa 28 49 30 50 \/ 30 100 100 50 San Rafael 37 49 37 49 \/ 40 90 100 60 Napa 33 48 35 47 \/ 10 90 100 70 $$ CAZ504-240200- North Bay Interior Mountains- 301 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM PST FRIDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Snow showers likely. Showers likely in the afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level 1200 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Snow showers and showers. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Snow showers and showers likely in the morning, then a chance of snow showers and a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Light snow accumulations. Snow level 1100 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the evening. A slight chance of snow showers. Snow level 1300 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the 40s. .MONDAY...Showers. Highs in the 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Showers and snow showers likely. Highs in the 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Lake Berryessa 32 46 35 45 \/ 20 90 100 70 $$ CAZ006-240200- San Francisco- 301 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows near 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the afternoon. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows around 40. South winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows near 40. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Francisco 39 49 39 49 \/ 50 90 100 60 Ocean Beach 40 50 39 50 \/ 50 90 100 60 $$ CAZ509-240200- San Francisco Peninsula Coast- 301 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY... ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. $$ CAZ508-240200- San Francisco Bay Shoreline- 301 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the morning. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows near 40. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SFO Airport 40 51 40 50 \/ 50 90 100 60 Oakland 38 50 38 50 \/ 40 90 100 60 Fremont 36 49 37 50 \/ 40 80 100 70 Redwood City 38 51 37 50 \/ 50 80 100 70 Mountain View 37 49 39 50 \/ 50 70 100 70 $$ CAZ510-240200- East Bay Interior Valleys- 301 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph... becoming 20 to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 40 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Concord 34 50 35 49 \/ 20 80 100 70 Livermore 32 48 35 48 \/ 40 70 100 80 $$ CAZ513-240200- Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose- 301 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...A chance of showers in the morning. A slight chance of thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs around 50. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. A chance of showers. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION San Jose 36 51 37 50 \/ 40 70 100 70 Morgan Hill 33 48 35 48 \/ 50 70 100 90 $$ CAZ512-240200- Santa Cruz Mountains- 301 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PST FRIDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Snow showers, showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. New snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 1400 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Breezy. Snow showers in the morning. Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches. Snow level 1800 feet. Highs in the 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 13 inches. Snow level 2400 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers and snow showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the morning. Moderate snow accumulations. Snow level 1900 feet. Highs in the 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. A chance of snow showers. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Snow level 1700 feet. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow showers. Highs in the 30s to upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers. Highs in the 40s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Showers likely and a chance of snow showers. Highs in the 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers and snow showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Showers and snow showers. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers and snow showers likely. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers. Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ515-240200- East Bay Hills- 301 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PST FRIDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Southwest winds around 15 mph. .THURSDAY...A chance of showers and snow showers in the morning, then showers in the afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. No snow accumulation. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. $$ CAZ514-240200- Eastern Santa Clara Hills- 301 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM PST FRIDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows in the mid 20s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Snow showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Snow showers. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation of 11 to 13 inches. Lows in the upper 20s. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. .FRIDAY...Snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then snow showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the morning. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the upper 30s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs around 40. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Snow showers and showers likely. Highs in the lower 40s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and showers. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Snow showers. Light snow accumulations. Highs in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Light snow accumulations. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers. Highs around 40. $$ CAZ529-240200- Northern Monterey Bay- 301 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY... ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the upper 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 30 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs around 50. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Santa Cruz 33 48 36 49 \/ 70 80 100 80 $$ CAZ530-240200- Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast- 301 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY... ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds around 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers and a chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the morning. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the mid 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 40s. .MONDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers. Lows in the lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the upper 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Monterey 36 49 38 50 \/ 80 70 100 80 Big Sur 35 46 37 47 \/ 80 80 100 90 $$ CAZ528-240200- Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley- 301 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY... ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the upper 30s. South winds 20 to 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the upper 30s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 50s. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Salinas 35 49 37 50 \/ 70 60 100 80 Carmel Valley 34 48 37 48 \/ 80 80 100 90 Hollister 33 47 37 47 \/ 60 60 100 90 $$ CAZ516-240200- Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio- 301 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance of snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s. Light winds. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of snow showers in the morning. A chance of showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Highs in the upper 40s. South winds 5 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Lows in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the morning. Highs in the upper 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph. Chance of showers 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy frost. Lows in the lower 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost. Highs in the lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION King City 32 49 37 48 \/ 50 50 100 100 $$ CAZ517-240200- Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest- 301 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM PST FRIDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Snow showers, showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. New snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Snow level 1500 feet. Lows in the 20s to lower 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY...Showers in the morning. Snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow accumulation up to 4 inches. Snow level 1900 feet. Highs in the lower 30s to mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Very windy. Snow showers, showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow accumulation up to 19 inches. Snow level 2900 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. South winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Snow showers, showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then snow showers and showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the morning. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 2500 feet. Highs in the lower 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and showers. Snow level 2000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and showers. Highs in the 30s to 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows near 30. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in the 30s. .MONDAY...Snow showers likely and a chance of showers. Moderate snow accumulations. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Snow showers and showers. Snow may be heavy at times. Heavy snow accumulations. Lows in the 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers and showers likely. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ518-240200- Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including Pinnacles National Park- 301 AM PST Thu Feb 23 2023 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING... ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 4 PM PST FRIDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 1 PM PST FRIDAY... ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM PST FRIDAY... .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and showers. Lows in the upper teens to lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail. Snow level 1800 feet. Highs in the lower 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Very windy. A chance of showers, snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then showers and snow showers after midnight. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the evening. Snow may be heavy at times after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 13 inches. Snow level 2600 feet. Lows in the 20s to mid 30s. South winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. .FRIDAY...Breezy. Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning. Snow showers. Showers likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce small hail in the morning. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Heavy snow accumulations. Snow level 2700 feet. Highs in the lower 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers. Snow level 2200 feet. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers. Highs in the 30s to 40s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to upper 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Showers and snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 30s to upper 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and snow showers. Lows in the 20s to upper 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 50s. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION Pinnacles NP 31 46 34 46 \/ 50 50 100 100 $$