CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 8, 2023

722 FPUS56 KMTR 091101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-100200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 60. North winds around 5 mph...

becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows

in the mid 40s. Highs in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

upper 30s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 40 61 42 55 /

$$

CAZ503-100200-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. South winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Lows

around 40. Northwest winds around 10 mph. Chance of showers

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ502-100200-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. South

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. Southeast winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 50s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CAZ506-100200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to upper

40s. North winds up to 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds

up to 5 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s.

Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 34 69 35 61 /

San Rafael 40 64 42 58 /

Napa 38 66 39 59 /

$$

CAZ504-100200-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 42 67 41 59 / 10

$$

CAZ006-100200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds

10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 42 63 44 57 /

Ocean Beach 43 63 44 57 /

$$

CAZ509-100200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. East winds 10 to

20 mph...becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph

increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

$$

CAZ508-100200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows near 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 44 65 45 58 /

Oakland 41 66 42 58 /

Fremont 38 67 40 58 /

Redwood City 41 66 42 59 /

Mountain View 41 66 42 58 /

$$

CAZ510-100200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear except for dense fog. Lows in the

upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog in the morning. Highs in the

mid 60s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 38 65 39 60 /

Livermore 37 67 38 60 /

$$

CAZ513-100200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Light winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s. Lows in

the lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 41 69 42 60 /

Morgan Hill 38 70 41 61 /

$$

CAZ512-100200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows near 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows near 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows in the

30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ515-100200-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

$$

CAZ514-100200-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. East

winds around 5 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s.

Lows in the upper 20s.

$$

CAZ529-100200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. Northeast winds around

5 mph...becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. East winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows around

40. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the upper 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows around 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 41 68 41 61 /

$$

CAZ530-100200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds around

5 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s. West winds around 5 mph...

becoming north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 41 68 43 58 /

Big Sur 47 68 49 61 /

$$

CAZ528-100200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around

5 mph...becoming southeast after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph...

becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 15 mph. Chance

of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 38 71 41 60 /

Carmel Valley 43 72 45 60 /

Hollister 38 69 41 61 /

$$

CAZ516-100200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Light

winds.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower

70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph...

becoming south after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 5 mph...

becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

Chance of showers 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Highs in

the mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 38 72 42 68 /

$$

CAZ517-100200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance

of snow 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers and a slight

chance of showers. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Breezy. Highs in the

upper 30s to mid 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

$$

CAZ518-100200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s. South winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s. West

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and snow

showers. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s

to upper 50s. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to mid 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 37 73 42 66 /

$$

