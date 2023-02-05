CA San Francisco Bay Area Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 4, 2023

572 FPUS56 KMTR 051101

ZFPMTR

San Francisco Bay Area/Central California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area

300 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographic areas. For a more site specific

forecast...please visit weather.gov/sanfrancisco

(1) Select a location from the drop down menu above the map...

-- or --

(2) Click a location on the map.

You can refine your selection by clicking on the map displayed on

the resulting page.

CAZ505-060200-

Coastal North Bay...Including Point Reyes National Seashore-

301 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

around 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Point Reyes 47 52 38 56 / 100 50

CAZ503-060200-

Sonoma Coastal Range-

301 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Lows in the mid 40s. West winds around 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning. A slight chance of

thunderstorms. Showers likely in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs around 60.

CAZ502-060200-

Marin Coastal Range-

301 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 40s. West winds 15 to

20 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s.

CAZ506-060200-

North Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Showers likely and a slight chance of

thunderstorms. Lows in the 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms in the morning, then a slight chance of rain in

the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 30s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the mid 50s

to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to

upper 60s. Lows in the 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 50s to mid

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Rosa 42 54 33 63 / 100 40

San Rafael 47 53 39 59 / 100 40

Napa 45 53 36 60 / 100 50

CAZ504-060200-

North Bay Interior Mountains-

301 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning,

then a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to northwest

20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs near 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Lake Berryessa 46 53 39 59 / 100 30

CAZ006-060200-

San Francisco-

301 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows around

50. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 20 to

30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to

10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Francisco 48 55 41 57 / 100 40

Ocean Beach 49 55 42 57 / 100 40

CAZ509-060200-

San Francisco Peninsula Coast-

301 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. North winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

60s. Lows in the mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

CAZ508-060200-

San Francisco Bay Shoreline-

301 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

upper 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows near 40. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

upper 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SFO Airport 49 56 43 58 / 100 50 10

Oakland 47 56 40 59 / 100 50

Fremont 47 55 37 57 / 100 60 10

Redwood City 47 56 40 58 / 100 60 10

Mountain View 48 54 40 56 / 100 60 10

CAZ510-060200-

East Bay Interior Valleys-

301 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers and a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

10 to 20 mph...becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming south after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Concord 44 55 36 60 / 100 50

Livermore 42 53 35 58 / 100 60 10

CAZ513-060200-

Santa Clara Valley...including San Jose-

301 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 50s. West winds 5 to 15 mph...becoming northwest

15 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

5 to 10 mph...becoming northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. Lows

in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

San Jose 47 56 38 59 / 100 60 10

Morgan Hill 43 54 36 58 / 100 60 10

CAZ512-060200-

Santa Cruz Mountains-

301 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the 40s to mid 50s. North winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to lower

60s.

CAZ515-060200-

East Bay Hills-

301 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. Southwest winds around 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.SUNDAY...Breezy. Showers likely in the morning. A slight chance

of thunderstorms. A chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

around 50. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. North winds

around 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

50s. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs around 60.

CAZ514-060200-

Eastern Santa Clara Hills-

301 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 30s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY...Showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms. A

chance of snow in the afternoon. No snow accumulation. Highs in

the lower 40s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the upper 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60. Lows

near 40.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s.

CAZ529-060200-

Northern Monterey Bay-

301 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Lows in the

mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph...

becoming 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper

50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest

winds up to 5 mph...becoming northeast around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows around 40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Santa Cruz 45 55 38 59 / 100 50 10

CAZ530-060200-

Southern Monterey Bay and Big Sur Coast-

301 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the upper 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph...becoming northwest

10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower

50s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Monterey 47 55 41 56 / 100 50 10

Big Sur 46 52 41 57 / 100 40 20

CAZ528-060200-

Northern Salinas Valley...Hollister Valley...and Carmel Valley-

301 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph...becoming

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph...becoming east after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows near 40.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the upper

60s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

Highs around 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the mid 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Salinas 44 55 37 58 / 100 40 10

Carmel Valley 45 53 38 56 / 100 60 20

Hollister 40 53 36 57 / 90 60 10

CAZ516-060200-

Southern Salinas Valley...Arroyo Seco...and Lake San Antonio-

301 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the

mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest

winds 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the upper 50s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost and patchy fog after

midnight. Lows in the lower 30s. North winds around 5 mph in the

evening...becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost. Highs in the mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper

30s. Highs in the upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower

40s. Highs in the upper 60s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

King City 41 55 37 59 / 90 20 10

CAZ517-060200-

Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest-

301 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow. Snow level

4100 feet. Highs in the upper 30s to lower 50s. Northwest winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 40s to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the

30s to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. A slight chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to mid

60s.

CAZ518-060200-

Mountains of San Benito and Interior Monterey County including

Pinnacles National Park-

301 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

.REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Lows in the lower 30s

to mid 40s. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Breezy. A chance of rain in the morning.

A slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s

to lower 50s. West winds 20 to 30 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the 20s to

upper 30s. Northwest winds 20 to 30 mph...becoming north 10 to

20 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the 40s to 50s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost. Lows in the 30s.

North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Patchy dense fog. Highs in the upper 40s to

lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the 50s to 60s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 70s. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

Pinnacles NP 41 51 34 57 / 90 40 10

