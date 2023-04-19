CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 18, 2023

523 FPUS56 KSGX 190851

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

151 AM PDT Wed Apr 19 2023

CAZ552-192115-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

151 AM PDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 65 at the beaches to

66 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Areas of winds

southeast 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50. Areas of winds west

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast overnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 66 to 69 at the beaches to 72 to 75 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain. Light winds becoming west 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 54. Areas of winds

west 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78 at the beaches to 79 to

82 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light winds

becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 56.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 74 at the beaches to 76 to

79 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 68 at the beaches to

71 to 74 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to

56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 63 to 66 at the beaches to

70 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 51 to 55.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 66 at the beaches to 68 farther inland and near

higher coastal terrain.

$$

CAZ554-192115-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

151 AM PDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 67 to 71. Areas of winds south

10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 47 to 51. Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 80. Areas of winds

east 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 56. Areas of winds

south 10 mph becoming east with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Areas of winds east 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 79 towards the coast to

81 to 85 farther inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 53 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 74 towards the coast to 76 to 80 farther inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to 56.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 74.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to

55.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 69 towards the coast to

70 to 74 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-192115-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

151 AM PDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 65 near the coast to

66 inland. Areas of winds southeast 10 mph becoming west with

gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 46 to 51. Areas of winds northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70 near the coast to

73 inland. Areas of winds northeast 10 mph becoming west with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 55. Areas of winds

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 77 near the coast to 80 to

83 inland. Areas of winds east to 10 mph becoming west with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 74 near the coast to

78 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 52 to 56.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 69 near the coast to

72 inland.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 52 to

55.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 65 near the coast to 68 inland.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 54.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 66 near the coast to 67 inland.

$$

CAZ050-192115-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

151 AM PDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 65 to 70. Areas of winds southeast 10 mph becoming west

with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 43 to 49. Areas of winds northwest to 10 mph becoming

northeast overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 75 to 80. Areas of winds

northeast to 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Areas of winds

northwest 10 mph becoming east overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Areas of winds east 10 mph

becoming west with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 50 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 76 in the western valleys to 76 to 81 near the

foothills.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 46 to 53.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to

77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 45 to

52.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around

70 in the western valleys to 70 to 75 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-192115-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

151 AM PDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 68 to 72. Areas of winds

south 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 43 to 49. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph becoming

southeast overnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 78 to 82. Areas of winds

north 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Areas of winds

west 10 to 15 mph becoming east with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 89. Areas of winds east 10 to 15 mph

becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 52 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 85.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs 75 to

80.

$$

CAZ057-192115-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

151 AM PDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 61 to 68. Areas of winds

south 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 43 to 49. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph becoming

northeast overnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 72 to 79. Areas of winds

north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming west with gusts

to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. Areas of winds

north 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 79 to 86. Areas of winds northeast

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 59.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 77 to 86.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 51 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 48 to 52.

.MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to

73.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 46 to

50.

.TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to

74.

$$

CAZ055-192115-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

151 AM PDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 48 to 57 above 6000 feet to 55 to 63 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds northwest 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 55 mph...becoming

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 29 to 38 above 6000 feet to 35 to 43 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds northwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 55 to 65 above 6000 feet

to 63 to 73 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43 above 6000 feet to

40 to 49 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 10 mph. Gusts

to 25 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 62 to 70 above 6000 feet to 69 to

79 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73 above 6000 feet to 71 to

80 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73 above 6000 feet to 70 to

78 below 6000 feet.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 71 above 6000 feet to 67 to

75 below 6000 feet.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 70 above 6000 feet to 66 to

75 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-192115-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

151 AM PDT Wed Apr 19 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 57 to 67. Areas of winds northwest 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to 55 mph...becoming 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 34 to 44. Areas of winds north 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph

in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 66 to 73. Areas of winds east

10 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 49. Areas of winds

northeast 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 79. Areas of winds east 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 43 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 78.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 78.

$$

CAZ058-192115-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

151 AM PDT Wed Apr 19 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 58 to 68. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph...becoming 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 39 to 46. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph becoming north overnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 74. Areas of winds east

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52. Areas of winds

northeast 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 79. Areas of winds east 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 67 to 77.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 43 to 49.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 77.

$$

CAZ060-192115-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

151 AM PDT Wed Apr 19 2023

.TODAY...Areas of blowing dust this morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

65 to 72. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph...

becoming 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Areas of winds west 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Areas of winds west

10 mph becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50. Areas of winds

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 85. Areas of winds northeast 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 89.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 50 to 57.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 91.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 58.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 90.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 56.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 87.

$$

CAZ065-192115-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

151 AM PDT Wed Apr 19 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of blowing dust this morning. Highs around 70 through the

pass to 76 to 79 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 45 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50 through the pass to 57 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to 40 mph becoming north 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

30 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 80 through the pass to

83 to 86 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds east

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 56 through the pass

to 61 to 65 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

north 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 85 through the pass to 89 to 92 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds east 10 to 20 mph

becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 89 through the pass to

92 to 95 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85 through the pass to 92 to

96 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 67.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 81 through the pass to 89 to

93 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 83 through the pass to 88 to

92 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-192115-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

151 AM PDT Wed Apr 19 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 80 to 85. Areas of winds northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph...becoming 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 54 to 58. Areas of winds northwest 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Areas of winds

northwest 10 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the morning becoming

light.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 57 to 62. Areas of winds

south 10 mph becoming north with gusts to 25 mph overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 97. Areas of winds northwest 10 to

15 mph becoming south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 67.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 95 to 100.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 69.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 96 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 64 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 93 to 97.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 66.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 96.

$$

CAZ062-192115-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

151 AM PDT Wed Apr 19 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 80 to 83. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly clear.

Lows 52 to 59. Areas of winds northwest 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 86. Areas of winds east to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 56 to 64. Areas of winds

east 10 mph becoming north overnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 93. Areas of winds north 10 mph

becoming east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 69.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 94 to 97.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 70.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 99.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 68.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 95.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 59 to 67.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 93.

$$

