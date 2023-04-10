CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Sunday, April 9, 2023

650 FPUS56 KSGX 100924

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

224 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

CAZ552-102115-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

224 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Local visibility one quarter mile or

less at times this morning. Warmer. Highs 66 to 69 at the beaches

to 71 to 74 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds becoming west 10 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Areas

of fog overnight. Lows around 51. Areas of winds west 10 mph in

the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs around 66 at the beaches to

70 to 73 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain. Light

winds becoming southwest 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 53. Areas of winds southwest

10 mph becoming southeast overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 63 to 68. Areas of winds south

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 65 at the beaches to

66 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 49.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75.

$$

CAZ554-102115-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

224 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Local visibility one quarter mile or

less at times this morning. Highs around 75 towards the coast to

80 farther inland. Light winds becoming west 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog overnight. Lows 51 to 54. Areas of winds southwest

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

around 73 towards the coast to 75 to 79 farther inland. Light

winds becoming southwest 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 54. Areas of winds south

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs around 67 towards the

coast to 68 to 72 farther inland. Areas of winds south 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 49 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 61 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 47 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 73 to 78.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 54.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 77 towards the coast to 78 to 83 farther inland.

$$

CAZ043-102115-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

224 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of fog this morning. Local visibility one quarter mile or

less at times this morning. Warmer. Highs 66 to 69 near the coast

to 71 to 74 inland. Light winds becoming west 10 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy. Areas

of fog overnight. Lows 50 to 53. Light winds.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 66 to 70 near the coast to

72 to 75 inland. Light winds becoming west 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming cloudy.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 50 to 53. Areas of winds south 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 62 to 65 near the coast to

65 inland. Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 59 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 50.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 63 to 67.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 67 near the coast to 71 inland.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 49 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 72 near the coast to 74 inland.

$$

CAZ050-102115-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

224 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PDT THIS MORNING FOR

THE WESTERN VALLEYS...

.TODAY...Areas of fog this morning in the western valleys,

otherwise mostly sunny. Local visibility one quarter mile or less

at times this morning. Warmer. Highs 74 to 77 in the western

valleys to 79 to 84 near the foothills. Areas of winds west to 10

mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Areas of fog overnight. Lows 51 to 57. Areas of winds west to

10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 74 to 77 in the western

valleys to 75 to 80 near the foothills. Light winds becoming west

10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 47 to

52. Areas of winds southwest to 10 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds

south 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then cloudy with

a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 41 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 64 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny.

Warmer. Highs 74 to 79.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 78 in the western valleys to

77 to 82 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-102115-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

224 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 84 to 89. Light winds becoming west

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 57. Areas of winds west 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 80 to 84. Areas of winds west to 10 mph...becoming 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 54. Areas of winds

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the evening becoming

light.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 75. Areas of winds south

to 10 mph...becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Lows 44 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 78 to 82.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 86.

$$

CAZ057-102115-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

224 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 83. Light winds becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 51 to 56. Areas of winds north

10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 71 to 79. Areas of winds southwest to 10 mph...becoming

10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 51. Areas of winds

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 70. Areas of winds south

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

cloudy. A slight chance of showers. Patchy fog overnight. Colder.

Lows 38 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in

the afternoon. Highs 53 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 68 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 80.

$$

CAZ055-102115-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

224 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 64 to 74 above 6000 feet to

72 to 80 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46 above 6000 feet to 44 to

53 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 62 to 72 above 6000 feet to 69 to 77 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds south 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 43 above 6000 feet to

42 to 49 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66 above 6000 feet to

60 to 70 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph

in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Areas of fog overnight. Windy, colder. Lows 29 to 39.

Snow level 7500 feet.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 47 to 57 above

6000 feet to 52 to 61 below 6000 feet. Snow level 6500 feet in

the morning.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 61 above 6000 feet to 58 to

66 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 57 to 66 above 6000 feet

to 65 to 72 below 6000 feet.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 68 above 6000 feet to 68 to

75 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-102115-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

224 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 75 to 83. Areas of winds

east 10 mph becoming west this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 43 to 53. Areas of winds

northwest 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Areas of winds west

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 49. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 74. Areas of winds west

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers

overnight. Areas of fog overnight. Windy, colder. Lows 31 to 41.

Snow level 7000 feet.

.THURSDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Partly cloudy with a

slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly sunny in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 64. Snow level 6500 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 59 to 69.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 78.

$$

CAZ058-102115-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

224 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 76 to 84. Areas of winds

east 10 mph becoming west with gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 54. Areas of winds west 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 82. Areas of winds west

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 49. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 72. Areas of winds

southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph...becoming 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly

cloudy with a slight chance of showers overnight. Areas of fog

overnight. Windy, colder. Lows 34 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Areas of fog in the morning. Highs 51 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Warmer. Highs 58 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 67 to 75.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 78.

$$

CAZ060-102115-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

224 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs 85 to 92. Areas of winds

east to 10 mph...becoming 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 57. Areas of winds west 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 83 to 92. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph...becoming 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 55. Areas of winds

west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 75 to 85. Areas of winds west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to

35 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 44 to 49.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 68 to 77.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 83.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 53.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 80 to 86.

$$

CAZ065-102115-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

224 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Warmer. Highs around 89 through the pass

to 96 to 100 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

southeast 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 62 through the pass to 69 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 85 through the pass to

95 to 99 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 60 through the pass

to 65 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 25 to

35 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs around 77 through the pass to 85 to 89 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 55 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Windy,

cooler. Lows 49 to 57.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Patchy

blowing dust in the morning. Highs around 67 through the pass to

76 to 79 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 48 to 56.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 73 through the pass to 80 to

83 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 81 through the pass to 85 to

88 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 57 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 84 through the pass to 88 to

92 in the northern Coachella Valley.

$$

CAZ061-102115-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

224 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 99 to 104. Light winds becoming

southeast 10 to 15 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 70. Areas of winds northwest

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs 99 to 104. Areas of winds

northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph becoming southeast

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 66. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph

overnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 90 to 95. Areas of winds

northwest 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 40 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 54 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming sunny. Highs

80 to 85.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 52 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 87.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 55 to 61.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 58 to 65.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 96.

$$

CAZ062-102115-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

224 AM PDT Mon Apr 10 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 99. Areas of winds west 10 mph

becoming east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 63 to 70. Areas of winds west 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Hot. Highs around 100. Areas of winds

west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 30 mph becoming south 15 to

25 mph with gusts to 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 59 to 66. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 88 to 92. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph with gusts to

40 mph...becoming 25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Very

windy. Cooler. Lows 51 to 58.

.THURSDAY...Patchy blowing dust in the morning. Mostly sunny.

Breezy. Not as warm. Highs 76 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 48 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 81 to 84.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 85 to 88.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 59 to 66.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 90 to 93.

$$

