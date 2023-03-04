CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Friday, March 3, 2023

722 FPUS56 KSGX 041014

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

214 AM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

CAZ552-042215-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

214 AM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 60. Areas of winds south 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers overnight.

Lows 43 to 46. Areas of winds west 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. Highs around 60. Areas of winds west

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Lows 42 to 45. Areas

of winds west 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 60. Areas of winds northwest 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 64 to 68.

CAZ554-042215-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

214 AM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 58 to 62. Areas of winds south 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers overnight.

Lows 42 to 45. Areas of winds southwest 10 mph in the evening

becoming light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. Highs 56 to 61. Areas of winds west

to 10 mph...becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Lows 41 to 44. Areas

of winds west 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Areas of winds west

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 63.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 70.

CAZ043-042215-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

214 AM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 59. Areas of winds south to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 42 to 46. Areas of winds west

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

Areas of winds west 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Lows 40 to 46. Areas

of winds northwest 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 59. Areas of winds northwest 10 to 15 mph. Gusts to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 37 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 41 to 46.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 65 to 68.

CAZ050-042215-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

214 AM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around

58 in the western valleys to 52 to 57 near the foothills. Areas

of winds south to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows

34 to 44. Areas of winds west 10 mph in the evening becoming

light. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. Highs around 57 in the western

valleys to 49 to 54 near the foothills. Areas of winds west to

10 mph...becoming 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Lows 34 to 43. Areas

of winds northwest 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs around 59 in the western valleys to 51 to 56 near the

foothills. Areas of winds northwest to 10 mph becoming west with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 59 in the western valleys

to 53 to 58 near the foothills.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 62 in the western

valleys to 56 to 61 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 63 in the western valleys

to 58 to 63 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 65 to 70.

CAZ048-042215-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

214 AM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

Areas of winds south to 10 mph becoming southwest with gusts to

25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. Lows 34 to 42. Areas of winds west

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. Highs 51 to 57. Areas of winds west

to 10 mph...becoming 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Lows 34 to 40. Areas

of winds west 10 to 15 mph in the evening becoming light. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 54 to 58. Areas of winds west to 10 mph...becoming 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 59 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 60 to 64.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 43.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 70.

CAZ057-042215-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

214 AM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog this morning. Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 57.

Areas of winds southwest to 10 mph...becoming 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 30 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. Patchy fog overnight. Colder. Lows

29 to 39. Snow level 4000 feet. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy fog in the morning. A slight chance of showers. Highs

48 to 54. Snow level 4000 feet. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in

the evening, then mostly cloudy overnight. Patchy fog overnight.

Lows 29 to 39. Snow level 4000 feet. Areas of winds west 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 50 to 55. Areas of winds west 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph

in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 28 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 54 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 56 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 61 to 67.

CAZ055-042215-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

214 AM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47 above 6000 feet to 42 to

50 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 25 to 35 mph. Gusts

to 45 mph...becoming 50 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers

overnight. Lows 18 to 26 above 6000 feet to 22 to 32 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds south 30 to 40 mph with gusts to

60 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 32 to 42 above 6000 feet to 37 to 47 below 6000 feet. Areas

of winds southwest 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming

50 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 17 to 25 above 6000 feet to 22 to 31 below

6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

50 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 45 above 6000 feet to 40 to

49 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts

to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Blustery. Lows 17 to 27.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 37 to 46 above 6000 feet to 43 to 52 below 6000 feet.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning...becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 39 to 47 above 6000 feet to 46 to 53 below

6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 19 to 29.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 38 to 46 above 6000 feet to 44 to 54 below

6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 34.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 55 above

6000 feet to 53 to 63 below 6000 feet.

CAZ056-042215-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

214 AM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 55. Areas of winds west 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 40 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers overnight.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 22 to 32. Snow level 4000 feet. Areas

of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 55 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 40 to 50. Areas of

winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 22 to 32. Snow level

4500 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 43 to 52. Areas of winds west 15 to 25 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Blustery. Lows 18 to 28.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 45 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 21 to 31.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 56.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 21 to 31.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 47 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 25 to 35.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 55 to 62.

CAZ058-042215-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

214 AM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 54. Areas of winds southwest

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers overnight.

Patchy fog overnight. Lows 26 to 34. Snow level 4000 feet. Areas

of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 55 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs 42 to 50. Snow level

4000 feet in the morning. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 50 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy fog overnight. Lows 27 to 35. Snow level

4500 feet. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 45 to 53. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 24 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 48 to 55.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 26 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 27 to 35.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Windy. Highs 49 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 30 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 55 to 63.

CAZ060-042215-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

214 AM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Highs

56 to 66. Areas of winds south 20 to 30 mph becoming west this

afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 29 to 35. Areas of winds southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 51 to 60. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 29 to 34. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 51 to 60. Areas of winds west

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 27 to 32.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 53 to 60.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 27 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 55 to 62.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 32.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 68.

CAZ065-042215-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

214 AM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny this morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Highs around 58 through the

pass to 64 to 68 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

east 20 to 30 mph becoming west this afternoon. Gusts to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Lows around

41 through the pass to 46 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas

of winds northwest 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming

60 mph overnight.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs around

52 through the pass to 60 to 64 in the northern Coachella Valley.

Areas of winds west 30 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Lows around 40 through the pass to 45 in the northern

Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west 30 to 40 mph. Gusts to

60 mph...becoming 55 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 56 through the pass to

62 to 65 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

25 to 35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Lows 36 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 57 through the pass to 63 to 66 in the northern

Coachella Valley.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60 through the pass to

66 to 69 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 38 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs around 60 through the

pass to 65 to 68 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 41 to 48.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 68 through the pass to 71 to

75 in the northern Coachella Valley.

CAZ061-042215-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

214 AM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 72. Areas of winds southeast

to 10 mph...becoming west 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 41 to 46. Areas of winds northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 64 to 69. Areas of winds northwest

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 46. Areas of winds

northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 70. Areas of winds northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts

to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Windy. Lows 36 to 44.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 67 to 71.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 38 to 46.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 74 to 78.

CAZ062-042215-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

214 AM PST Sat Mar 4 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73. Areas of winds west 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph...becoming 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly cloudy.

Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows 40 to 48. Areas of winds

west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 64 to 67. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Partly

cloudy. Lows 41 to 49. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

45 mph...becoming 40 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning...becoming partly cloudy.

Highs 66 to 69. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

40 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Very windy. Lows 38 to 45.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 70.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening...becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Windy. Lows 40 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 75.

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather