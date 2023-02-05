CA San Diego CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 4, 2023

_____

625 FPUS56 KSGX 051029

ZFPSGX

Zone Forecast Product for Extreme Southwest California

National Weather Service San Diego CA

228 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

CAZ552-052200-

Orange County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Huntington Beach, Costa Mesa,

Newport Beach, Laguna Beach, and San Clemente

228 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs

61 to 65. Areas of winds west 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph...

becoming 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph this afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 44. Areas of winds northwest

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 67. Areas of winds north

10 to 15 mph becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 46. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 72. Areas of winds northeast 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70 at the beaches to

71 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 74 at the beaches to

75 farther inland and near higher coastal terrain.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 74.

$$

CAZ554-052200-

Orange County Inland Areas-

Including the cities of Santa Ana, Anaheim, Garden Grove, Irvine,

Orange, Fullerton, and Mission Viejo

228 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain this morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain this afternoon. Highs

62 to 66. Areas of winds west to 10 mph...becoming 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 35 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 42. Areas of winds northwest

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 69. Areas of winds east 10 to 20 mph

with gusts to 35 mph becoming northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Areas of winds northeast

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 74. Areas of winds northeast 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming west 10 to 15 mph with gusts

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 80.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 79.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 47 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 77.

$$

CAZ043-052200-

San Diego County Coastal Areas-

Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas,

Chula Vista, National City, and San Diego

228 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

...BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH

TUESDAY EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning...becoming partly cloudy. A

slight chance of rain. Highs around 62. Areas of winds west to

10 mph becoming northwest with gusts to 30 mph this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Colder. Lows 37 to 45. Areas of winds northwest 10 to 15 mph.

Gusts to 25 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65. Areas of winds north

10 to 15 mph. Gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 44. Areas of winds northeast to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. Areas of winds east to 10 mph

becoming northwest with gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70 near the coast to

71 inland.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 72 near the coast to 77 inland.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 72 near the coast to

75 inland.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 46 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs around 71 near the coast to 73 to 76 inland.

$$

CAZ050-052200-

San Diego County Valleys-

Including the cities of Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa,

Santee, and Poway

228 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs around

62 in the western valleys to 55 to 60 near the foothills. Areas

of winds west to 10 mph...becoming 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

25 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Colder. Lows 32 to 42. Areas of winds northwest 10 mph. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 66 in the western valleys to

59 to 64 near the foothills. Areas of winds north 10 to 15 mph

with gusts to 25 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 43 in wind sheltered areas to

40 to 45 in warmer locations. Areas of winds northeast 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 71 in the western valleys to 62 to

67 near the foothills. Areas of winds northeast 10 to 15 mph

becoming west in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 73 in the western valleys to

67 to 72 near the foothills.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 77 in the western valleys

to 69 to 74 near the foothills.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 44 to 53.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs around 76 in the western

valleys to 67 to 72 near the foothills.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75 in the western valleys

to 68 to 73 near the foothills.

$$

CAZ048-052200-

San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire-

Including the cities of Riverside, San Bernardino, Ontario,

Moreno Valley, Fontana, Rancho Cucamonga, and Corona

228 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly this morning.

Highs 60 to 64. Areas of winds west to 10 mph...becoming 10 to

15 mph with gusts to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Colder. Lows 33 to 40. Areas of winds south 10 to 15 mph. Gusts

to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 62 to 66. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 38 in wind sheltered areas to

35 to 45 in warmer locations. Areas of winds north 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. Areas of winds north 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 73 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 41 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 72 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 72 to 76.

$$

CAZ057-052200-

Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills-

228 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly this morning.

Highs 54 to 60. Snow level 5000 feet this afternoon. Areas of

winds west 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Colder. Lows 31 to 41. Snow level 5000 feet. Areas of winds

northwest 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph...becoming 25 mph

overnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64. Areas of winds north

15 to 25 mph with gusts to 45 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Areas of winds north 20 to

30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Areas of winds north 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 48.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 50.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 69 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 68 to 73.

$$

CAZ055-052200-

San Bernardino County Mountains-

Including the cities of Crestline, Lake Arrowhead, Big Bear City,

Big Bear Lake, Running Springs, and Wrightwood

228 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning...becoming mostly sunny. A

chance of rain. A chance of snow, mainly this morning. Highs

40 to 50 above 6000 feet to 46 to 55 below 6000 feet. Little or

no snow accumulation. Snow level 7000 feet...becoming 6000 feet

this afternoon. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

55 mph...becoming 50 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Colder. Lows 14 to 24 above 6000 feet to 23 to 33 below

6000 feet. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 5000 feet.

Areas of winds northwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming

45 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 46 above 6000 feet to 45 to

54 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 20 to 30 mph with gusts

to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28 above 6000 feet to 24 to

34 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds northeast 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 52 above 6000 feet to

50 to 59 below 6000 feet. Areas of winds north 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 57 above 6000 feet

to 57 to 64 below 6000 feet.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 58 above 6000 feet to 55 to

64 below 6000 feet.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 36.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 58 above 6000 feet to 55 to

64 below 6000 feet.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 27 to 37.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 50 to 58 above 6000 feet to 57 to 64 below 6000 feet.

$$

CAZ056-052200-

Riverside County Mountains-

Including the city of Idyllwild-Pine Cove

228 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT

PST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain, mainly this morning.

Highs 48 to 58. Snow level 7000 feet...becoming 6000 feet this

afternoon. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...

becoming 55 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow in the

evening. Colder. Lows 21 to 31. Little or no snow accumulation.

Snow level 5000 feet. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to

60 mph...becoming 50 mph overnight. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 49 to 55. Areas of winds northeast

20 to 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 34. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 59. Areas of winds northeast 10 to

20 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 30 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 28 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs 58 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 58 to 65.

$$

CAZ058-052200-

San Diego County Mountains-

Including the cities of Julian and Pine Valley

228 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT

PST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs 48 to

56. Areas of winds west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming

60 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Colder. Lows 28 to 35. Snow level 5000 feet. Areas of winds west

25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 65 mph...becoming 60 mph overnight. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 58. Areas of winds northeast

10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 39. Areas of winds northeast

15 to 25 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Areas of winds northeast 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, windy. Highs 59 to 68.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 35 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 57 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 60 to 67.

$$

CAZ060-052200-

Apple and Lucerne Valleys-

Including the cities of Victorville, Hesperia, Apple Valley,

and Lucerne Valley

228 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain this morning.

Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Highs 56 to 64. Areas of

winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 40 mph...becoming 45 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy blowing dust. Colder. Lows 28 to

33. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming

45 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Areas of winds west 10 to

20 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Gusts to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 34. Areas of winds northeast

10 to 15 mph becoming west overnight. Gusts to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 57 to 62. Areas of winds northeast 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 65.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 38.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning...becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 63 to 68.

$$

CAZ065-052200-

San Gorgonio Pass Near Banning-

228 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT

PST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of rain this morning.

Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Highs around 61 through the

pass to 67 to 71 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds

west 25 to 35 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...becoming 60 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain in the evening.

Patchy blowing dust. Colder. Lows around 39 through the pass to

45 to 48 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds west

20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight. Chance

of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 62 through the pass to 66 to 69 in

the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds north 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to 50 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 42 through the pass to 44 to

49 in the northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds north 15 to

25 mph becoming southeast 20 to 30 mph overnight. Gusts to

45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65 through the pass to 70 in the

northern Coachella Valley. Areas of winds northeast 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy. Highs around 70 through the pass to

72 to 75 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 69 through the pass to 70 to

73 in the northern Coachella Valley.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 71 to 74.

$$

CAZ061-052200-

Coachella Valley-

Including the cities of Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City,

Palm Desert, Palm Desert Country, La Quinta, and Coachella

228 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT

PST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Highs

72 to 76. Areas of winds northwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows

40 to 47. Areas of winds northwest 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to

50 mph...becoming 45 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 72. Areas of winds north 15 to

25 mph. Gusts to 45 mph...becoming 40 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 47. Areas of winds northwest

10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 35 mph...becoming 30 mph overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 73. Areas of winds north 10 to

15 mph. Gusts to 30 mph in the morning.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 75.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 78.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening...becoming mostly

clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 75.

$$

CAZ062-052200-

San Diego County Deserts-

Including the city of Borrego Springs

228 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO MIDNIGHT

PST TONIGHT...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Patchy blowing dust this afternoon. Highs

70 to 73. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...

becoming 55 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Mostly clear. Lows

41 to 49. Areas of winds west 20 to 30 mph. Gusts to 55 mph...

becoming 40 mph overnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Areas of winds north 20 to

30 mph. Gusts to 50 mph...becoming 45 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 49. Areas of winds west 10 to

20 mph with gusts to 40 mph becoming north with gusts to 30 mph

overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 70. Areas of winds southeast

10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 76.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 54.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 76.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 51.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 73.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 76.

$$

_____

