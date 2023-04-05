CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Tuesday, April 4, 2023 _____ 421 FPUS56 KSTO 050752 ZFPSTO Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California National Weather Service Sacramento CA 1251 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Thursday. CAZ013-052300- Shasta Lake Area \/ Northern Shasta County- Including the city of Shasta Dam 1251 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Widespread frost early in the morning. Partly cloudy until late afternoon, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...52 to 60 lower elevations. Snow level 4000 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers at lower elevations...and a slight chance of rain and snow showers at higher elevations. Lows 28 to 42 higher elevations...38 to 44 lower elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations... 50 to 57 lower elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Lows 32 to 44 higher elevations... 41 to 48 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 52 higher elevations...50 to 56 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 50. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Not as cool. Highs 44 to 59. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to 53. Highs 46 to 61. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Colder. Lows 36 to 50. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 62. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Colder. Lows 29 to 43. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 46 to 61. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SHASTA DAM 59 43 56 \/ 20 20 40 $$ = CAZ014-052300- Burney Basin \/ Eastern Shasta County- Including the city of Burney 1251 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TODAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 52. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 23 to 32. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. A slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 43 to 55. Light winds becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows 31 to 39. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 42 to 52. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 41. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 46 to 56. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 36 to 46. Highs 46 to 59. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Colder. Lows 29 to 37. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Areas of frost. Highs 44 to 55. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BURNEY 49 29 51 \/ 10 10 30 $$ = CAZ015-052300- Northern Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff 1251 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Areas of frost early in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 42. Southeast winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 63. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy. Lows around 48. Southeast winds 10 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 55 to 61. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows around 51. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to 64. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 48 to 54. Highs 59 to 69. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 44. Highs 60 to 69. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION REDDING 61 41 60 \/ 20 10 30 RED BLUFF 61 41 61 \/ 10 10 20 $$ = CAZ016-052300- Central Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville\/Yuba City 1251 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Areas of frost early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs around 61. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 66. Southeast winds up to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Lows around 50. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 61. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows around 52. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 64. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows around 55. Highs around 66. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 49 to 55. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 66 to 71. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 45. Highs 63 to 71. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION CHICO 62 42 63 \/ 10 10 10 OROVILLE 62 41 63 \/ 10 10 10 MARYSVILLE\/YUBA CITY 62 41 64 \/ 10 10 0 $$ = CAZ017-052300- Southern Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Sacramento 1251 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Areas of frost early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 64. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 60 to 67. South winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 49. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 58 to 66. Southeast winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows around 53. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 49 to 55. Highs 62 to 72. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 66 to 71. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 45. Highs 63 to 71. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SACRAMENTO 63 41 67 \/ 10 10 0 SAC EXEC AIRPORT 63 41 65 \/ 10 10 0 $$ = CAZ018-052300- Carquinez Strait and Delta- Including the city of Fairfield\/Suisun 1251 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Areas of frost early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 59 to 64. West winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 41. West winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Near the bay, mostly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67. Southwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows around 49. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 66. South winds around 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows around 53. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 64 to 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows around 55. Highs 65 to 71. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 52. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 66 to 72. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 45. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 68. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION FAIRFIELD\/SUISUN 63 39 64 \/ 10 10 0 $$ = CAZ019-052300- Northern San Joaquin Valley- Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto 1251 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Areas of frost early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 56 to 64. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Northwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 70. Light winds becoming south around 10 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 52. Southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 61 to 70. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 49 to 54. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 66 to 74. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 68 to 77. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 67 to 74. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49. Highs 63 to 73. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION STOCKTON 64 40 68 \/ 0 0 0 MODESTO 64 40 68 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ063-052300- Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County- Including the city of Alder Springs 1251 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...53 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 29 to 44. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations... 50 to 58 lower elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and heavy snow showers. Lows 30 to 44 higher elevations...around 46 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...52 to 58 lower elevations. Little or no snow accumulation. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to 49. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 43 to 58. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 39 to 54. Highs 46 to 61. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 34 to 49. Highs 48 to 63. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 43. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 44 to 59. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION ALDER SPRINGS 43 33 45 \/ 10 10 40 $$ = CAZ066-052300- Northeast Foothills\/Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Paradise 1251 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 47 to 59. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 45. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 60. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy. Lows 40 to 50. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 15 to 25 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain showers likely in the morning, then a chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 58. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 43 to 53. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 51 to 61. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 44 to 56. Highs 51 to 65. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Colder. Lows 38 to 48. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 52 to 62. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION PARADISE 53 41 55 \/ 10 10 10 $$ = CAZ067-052300- Motherlode- Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson 1251 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... .TODAY...Widespread frost early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 60. Light winds becoming west up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 55 to 65. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 42 to 50. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 65. Prevailing southeast winds up to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 44 to 52. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Warmer. Highs 56 to 70. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 46 to 54. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 57 to 71. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 46 to 54. Highs 57 to 71. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 41 to 47. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 65. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION GRASS VALLEY 52 34 56 \/ 10 10 0 JACKSON 56 38 62 \/ 0 0 0 $$ = CAZ068-052300- Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park- Including the cities of Chester and Quincy 1251 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TODAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...38 to 50 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 20 to 35. Prevailing southwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. At lower elevations, a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...41 to 53 lower elevations. Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then rain showers and heavy snow showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows 27 to 42. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch lower elevations... except 2 to 8 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 25 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...38 to 50 lower elevations. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch lower elevations...except 1 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 28 to 43. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 47. Highs 41 to 56. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Colder. Lows 25 to 40. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 40 to 55. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION QUINCY 51 26 55 \/ 10 10 10 CHESTER 48 20 50 \/ 10 10 10 $$ = CAZ069-052300- West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada- Including the city of Blue Canyon 1251 AM PDT Wed Apr 5 2023 .TODAY...Widespread frost early in the morning. Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 30 to 45 higher elevations...43 to 53 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 16 to 31 higher elevations...28 to 38 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Not as cool. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...49 to 59 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 24 to 39 higher elevations...35 to 45 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing south winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...44 to 58 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level 6000 feet. Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows 29 to 44. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 58. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows 32 to 47. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 45 to 60. Lows 33 to 48. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 28 to 43. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 57. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BLUE CANYON 43 30 47 \/ 10 10 0 $$ = _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather