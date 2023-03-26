CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, March 25, 2023

_____

194 FPUS56 KSTO 260825

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

125 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Monday.

CAZ013-262300-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

125 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...49 to 57 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 34 higher elevations...29 to

36 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 35 to 50 higher elevations...47 to 53 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Snow level 2000 feet in the afternoon.

Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain and snow showers. Windy. Lows 26 to

37. Snow accumulation up to 3 inches lower elevations...except

8 to 14 inches higher elevations. Snow level 2500 feet.

Prevailing south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

shifting to the southeast 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

55 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Heavy snow showers in the morning, then heavy snow

showers, rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Windy. Highs 29 to 43 higher elevations...40 to

45 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches lower

elevations...except 11 to 17 inches higher elevations. Snow level

2000 feet. Prevailing south winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph decreasing to 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers with heavy snow showers likely.

Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows 24 to 39.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Not as cool. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Highs 36 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 20 to 34.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 27 to 41.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs 37 to 52. Lows 27 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers and heavy snow

showers likely. Moderate snow accumulations possible. Highs 36 to

51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 55 35 52 / 0 0 30

$$

=

CAZ014-262300-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

125 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 31 to 43 higher elevations...41 to

46 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 26. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Not as cool. Highs 35 to 47 higher elevations...45 to

50 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Breezy. Lows 26 to 34. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Prevailing south winds 10 to

25 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY...Heavy snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 33 to 44. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 6 inches lower elevations...except 5 to

11 inches higher elevations. Prevailing south winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers.

Colder. Lows 20 to 26.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 36 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 18 to 27.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 50.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 24 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 38 to 48.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 24 to 33.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 37 to 47.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 44 20 47 / 0 0 20

$$

=

CAZ015-262300-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

125 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 53 to 59. North winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 37. North winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 52 to 58. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and

snow showers after midnight. Windy. Lows 36 to 43. No snow

accumulation. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Windy. Highs 45 to 51. No snow accumulation. Southeast winds

15 to 35 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Windy. Lows 38 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 48 to 53.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Areas of frost. Lows 32 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Areas of frost. Not as cool. Highs

55 to 61.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 45.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 52 to 60. Lows 38 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

52 to 58.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 57 31 55 / 0 0 20

RED BLUFF 59 34 56 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ016-262300-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

125 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 32 to 38.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 58. Northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the

evening, then rain showers likely after midnight. Breezy. Lows

40 to 45. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Windy. Highs

48 to 53. Southeast winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph

decreasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers. Breezy. Lows around 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers. Highs 49 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 38.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 57 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 43.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

55 to 61.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 58 35 58 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 57 36 58 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 59 33 60 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ017-262300-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

125 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of frost early in the morning. Sunny. Highs 54 to

60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows around 34.

Northwest winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 56 to 63. East winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the south around 10 mph with gusts to

around 20 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

around 44. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Windy. Highs 48 to 54. South winds 15 to

30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 43.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 49 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 39.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 57 to 63.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Lows

38 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

55 to 62.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 59 34 62 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 59 34 62 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ018-262300-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

125 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 58. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 38. West winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs

58 to 64. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows around 45. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs

around 53. South winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 51 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 41.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs around 60.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 42.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 62. Lows

around 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

57 to 63.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 60 33 61 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ019-262300-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

125 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Areas of frost early in the morning. Sunny. Highs 51 to

60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows 32 to 38.

Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs

58 to 64. Southeast winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows 41 to 49. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph with

gusts to around 25 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Highs 48 to 57. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows

39 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 49 to 58.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 38 to 43.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 54 to 62.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 63.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 44.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs 57 to 66.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 60 34 64 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 59 34 63 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ063-262300-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

125 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH

WEDNESDAY MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...49 to 55 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 19 to 34 higher elevations...31 to

37 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain

showers in the afternoon. At higher elevations, a chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 32 to 47 higher elevations...

48 to 54 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations. Snow level

2500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Heavy rain and snow showers likely in the

evening, then heavy rain and snow showers after midnight. Windy.

Lows 25 to 40. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...

5 to 11 inches higher elevations. Snow level 3000 feet.

Prevailing southeast winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph

increasing to 65 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Heavy rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers, heavy snow showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 27 to 42 higher elevations...41 to

47 lower elevations. Little or no snow accumulation lower

elevations...6 to 12 inches higher elevations. Snow level

2500 feet. Prevailing southeast winds 15 to 30 mph. Gusts up to

60 mph decreasing to 45 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain showers and heavy snow showers. Breezy.

Heavy snow accumulations possible. Lows 26 to 41.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 31 to 46.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 22 to 37.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 37 to 52.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 27 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 40 25 41 / 0 0 20

$$

=

CAZ066-262300-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

125 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Prevailing north winds 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 38. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 45 to 55.

Snow level 2500 feet in the afternoon. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Windy. Lows 33 to 41.

Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches

higher elevations. Prevailing southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Windy. Highs 37 to 49. Little

or no snow accumulation lower elevations...6 to 11 inches higher

elevations. Snow level 2500 feet. Prevailing south winds 15 to

35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Breezy. Light snow

accumulations possible. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers. Light snow accumulations

possible. Highs 41 to 51.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 28 to 38.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Not as cool. Highs 46 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

showers. Highs 42 to 56. Lows 35 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 50 35 50 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ067-262300-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

125 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT MONDAY...

.TODAY...Widespread frost early in the morning. Sunny. Highs

44 to 56. Light winds becoming northwest 5 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 28 to 36. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows

35 to 47. Prevailing southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain

showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 42 to 54. No snow

accumulation lower elevations...up to 2 inches higher elevations.

Prevailing southeast winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows 32 to 42.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs 43 to 55.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows

29 to 39.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

46 to 58.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 34 to 42.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Highs 47 to 59. Lows 34 to 42.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs

46 to 60.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 49 29 51 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 52 33 57 / 0 0 0

$$

=

CAZ068-262300-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

125 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 26 to 41 higher elevations...33 to 46 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 12 to 27. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a

slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Not as cool.

Highs 29 to 44 higher elevations...36 to 48 lower elevations.

Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...up to 1 inch

higher elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the south with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the

evening, then heavy snow showers after midnight. Windy. Lows

21 to 36. Snow accumulation of 3 to 8 inches. Prevailing south

winds 15 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 60 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Heavy snow showers. Very windy. Highs 23 to 37 higher

elevations...30 to 41 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of

14 to 20 inches. Prevailing south winds 30 to 40 mph decreasing

to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 65 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Breezy, colder. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Lows 18 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Not as cool. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 30 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers. Lows 15 to 30. Highs 32 to 47.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 20 to 35.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Highs 32 to 47. Lows 21 to 36.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 45 18 50 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 40 9 43 / 0 0 10

$$

=

CAZ069-262300-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

125 AM PDT Sun Mar 26 2023

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 23 to 38 higher elevations...38 to

48 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 7 to 22 higher elevations...22 to 32 lower

elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 30 to 45 higher elevations...43 to

53 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the south with gusts to around 30 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in

the evening, then a chance of snow showers after midnight. Windy.

Lows 19 to 34 higher elevations...30 to 40 lower elevations.

Prevailing south winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.TUESDAY...Heavy snow showers. Very windy. Highs 25 to 40 higher

elevations...35 to 47 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 7 to

13 inches lower elevations...except 16 to 21 inches higher

elevations. Prevailing south winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to

around 60 mph...except south 25 to 50 mph with gusts to around

65 mph over ridges.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow showers. Breezy, colder. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Lows 18 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow showers likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 28 to 43.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers. Lows 15 to 30. Highs 30 to 45.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 18 to 33.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 32 to 47.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 20 to 35.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 33 to 48.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 38 23 42 / 0 0 0

$$

=

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather