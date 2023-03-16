CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 15, 2023

072 FPUS56 KSTO 160725

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1225 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ013-162300-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1225 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...

55 to 62 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds up to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 23 to 38 higher elevations...32 to

40 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 60 higher

elevations...58 to 64 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 27 to 41 higher elevations...

37 to 43 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 45 to 59 higher elevations...58 to 64 lower

elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing north winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Lows

33 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 40 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

31 to 45.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 39 to 54. Lows 30 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Moderate

snow accumulations possible. Lows 25 to 39. Highs 38 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 61 38 63 / 0 0 0

CAZ014-162300-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1225 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 18 to 28. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 45 to 55. Prevailing northeast

winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 24 to 32. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 46 to 56. Light winds becoming

southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 31 to 38.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Highs 38 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 29 to 37.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

39 to 49.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely.

Moderate snow accumulations possible. Lows 22 to 34. Highs 36 to

49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 34 to 45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 50 23 53 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-162300-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1225 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. North winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

61 to 66. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 42. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67. Light winds becoming

south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 48.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs 54 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 53 to 59.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows 38 to 43.

Highs 52 to 59.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 63 36 65 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 64 38 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-162300-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1225 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 63. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 64. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 43. Light winds

becoming north up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 65. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs around

59.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 47.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs 55 to 61. Lows around 46.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 52 to 59. Lows

around 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 63 40 65 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 63 40 65 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 64 37 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-162300-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1225 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. North winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the west around 10 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 61 to 66. North winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 43. Light winds.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 68. Light winds becoming northwest up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs 56 to 61.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 47.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs 55 to 61. Lows around 47.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs 52 to 59. Lows around

44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 63 40 65 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 64 40 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-162300-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1225 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 62. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 43. West winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs around 63. Light winds becoming northeast around

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 44. West winds up to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 63 to 69. Light winds becoming

northeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs around

60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows around 48.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs around 59. Lows around 47.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Rain. Highs around 57. Lows around

45.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 64 39 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-162300-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1225 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 65. West winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 60 to 67. Northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 45. Northwest winds up

to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 63 to 69. North winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast around 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows around 51.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely. Highs 56 to 64.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 45 to 51.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.

Highs 54 to 61. Lows 44 to 51.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs 50 to 58. Lows

40 to 50.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 64 40 66 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 64 41 65 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-162300-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1225 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...55 to 60 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 39 higher elevations...36 to

42 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...56 to 62 lower

elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the east in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 30 to 45. Prevailing

southeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the west after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...56 to 62 lower

elevations. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing northwest winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the east in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers

likely. Lows 34 to 49.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Light snow accumulations

possible. Highs 40 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Colder. Lows 31 to 46.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

38 to 53.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Lows 27 to 42. Highs 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 47 31 49 / 0 0 0

CAZ066-162300-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1225 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to

15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Prevailing northeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 63. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Light winds

becoming east up to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 54 to 64. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 46 to 56.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

39 to 49.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs 42 to 55. Lows 34 to

49.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Light snow accumulations

possible. Highs 41 to 53.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 57 41 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-162300-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1225 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 62. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. Light winds becoming east up to

10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 64. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 37 to 45. Prevailing west

winds up to 10 mph in the evening becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 66. Prevailing east winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Lows 41 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Rain showers. Highs 46 to 58.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

40 to 48.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs 45 to 57.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Lows 33 to 47. Highs

42 to 57.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 38 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 55 35 57 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 59 39 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-162300-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1225 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...40 to 54 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 34. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...43 to

55 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 23 to 38. Prevailing east

winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs 41 to 56. Snow level 5000 feet.

Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 27 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 33 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely.

Light snow accumulations possible. Lows 25 to 40.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 33 to 48. Lows 24 to 39.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Heavy snow accumulations possible.

Highs 30 to 45.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow and heavy rain. Colder. Heavy snow

accumulations possible. Lows 19 to 34.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Heavy snow accumulations possible.

Highs 29 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 52 23 55 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 46 15 49 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-162300-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1225 AM PDT Thu Mar 16 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 34 to 49 higher elevations...48 to 56 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 30 higher elevations...29 to

39 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 36 to 51 higher elevations...49 to

57 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southwest in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 19 to 34 higher elevations...

32 to 42 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

10 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...51 to 59 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 27 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers. Moderate snow accumulations

possible. Highs 33 to 48.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows 26 to 41.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Moderate snow

accumulations possible. Highs 31 to 46. Lows 25 to 40.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow and heavy rain. Heavy

snow accumulations possible. Highs 28 to 43. Lows 21 to 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow likely. Heavy snow accumulations possible.

Highs 25 to 40.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 47 32 49 / 0 0 0

