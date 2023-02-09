CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Wednesday, February 8, 2023

318 FPUS56 KSTO 090840

ZFPSTO

Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California

National Weather Service Sacramento CA

1239 AM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation

are for today, tonight, and Friday.

CAZ013-100000-

Shasta Lake Area / Northern Shasta County-

Including the city of Shasta Dam

1239 AM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 63 higher elevations...60 to 66 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 28 to 42. Prevailing south winds

up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 41 to 55 higher elevations...53 to 59 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows 27 to 40 higher elevations...37 to 43 lower

elevations. Snow level 4500 feet. Prevailing north winds up to

15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Breezy. Highs 43 to 58 higher

elevations...57 to 63 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds

10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 50 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 44.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 51 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 24 to 38.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs 36 to 51.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Colder. Lows 18 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 52.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SHASTA DAM 64 40 58 / 0 0 10

CAZ014-100000-

Burney Basin / Eastern Shasta County-

Including the city of Burney

1239 AM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 49 to 59. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 25 to 31. Prevailing south winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 42 to 52. Light winds becoming west

up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows 24 to 32. Snow level 5000 feet. Prevailing

northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

39 to 51. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 19 to 27.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 45 to 55.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 31.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 49 to 57. Lows

19 to 31.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Colder. Highs 33 to 43.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 12 to 22. Highs

32 to 44.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BURNEY 56 27 49 / 0 0 0

CAZ015-100000-

Northern Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff

1239 AM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 64. North winds up to 10 mph in the

morning becoming light.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. South winds up to 10 mph in the

evening becoming light.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs around 58. Light winds becoming east up to 10 mph

in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows 39 to 44. Northwest winds up to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs around 63. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around

25 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 40 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 41 to 46. Highs around 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Cooler. Highs 51 to 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

REDDING 65 36 59 / 0 0 0

RED BLUFF 64 39 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ016-100000-

Central Sacramento Valley-

Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville/Yuba City

1239 AM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog early in the morning. Areas of dense Fog...

locally dense late in the morning. Sunny. Highs around 64. North

winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. Southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 59. North winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 42. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight. Gusts up to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs around 63. North winds 10 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph

increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 40 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 67.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 46. Highs 63 to 68.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows

32 to 39. Highs 53 to 59.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

CHICO 64 41 59 / 0 0 0

OROVILLE 64 40 59 / 0 0 0

MARYSVILLE/YUBA CITY 63 38 59 / 0 0 0

CAZ017-100000-

Southern Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Sacramento

1239 AM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog and frost in the morning. Sunny. Highs around

64. Light winds becoming south up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 43. Light winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. South winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 57 to 63. North winds up to 15 mph with gusts to

around 25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. Highs around 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

53 to 59.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 38.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

SACRAMENTO 64 39 62 / 0 0 0

SAC EXEC AIRPORT 64 38 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ018-100000-

Carquinez Strait and Delta-

Including the city of Fairfield/Suisun

1239 AM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Widespread Fog...locally dense early in the morning.

Patchy frost in the morning. Areas of fog late in the morning.

Mostly sunny. Highs around 64. Light winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs 57 to 63. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 41. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 59. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 42. Highs around 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 41. Highs

around 57.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 36.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 55.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

FAIRFIELD/SUISUN 64 37 61 / 0 0 0

CAZ019-100000-

Northern San Joaquin Valley-

Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto

1239 AM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Sunny. Highs 61 to 67. Light

winds.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows 37 to 45. Light

winds.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs 58 to 66. Light winds becoming west up to

10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows 37 to 43. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 51 to 59. Northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 65.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 41. Highs 60 to 65.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 43. Highs

52 to 58.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 31 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost. Highs 50 to 57.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

STOCKTON 65 39 63 / 0 0 0

MODESTO 65 40 64 / 0 0 0

CAZ063-100000-

Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County-

Including the city of Alder Springs

1239 AM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 61 higher elevations...59 to

65 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting

to the southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear, colder. Lows 31 to 43. Prevailing west winds up

to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...51 to 57 lower

elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Lows 26 to 40 higher elevations...37 to 43 lower

elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up to

2 inches higher elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Not as cool. Highs 41 to 56 higher elevations...56 to 62 lower

elevations. Prevailing north winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to

around 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 31 to 46.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 51 to 66.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 35 to 49. Highs 51 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 25 to 40.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 35 to 50.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 20 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 36 to 51.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

ALDER SPRINGS 56 36 47 / 0 0 10

CAZ066-100000-

Northeast Foothills/Sacramento Valley-

Including the city of Paradise

1239 AM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 64. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 58. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 45. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

53 to 63. Prevailing north winds up to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 38 to 46. Highs 58 to 66.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 30 to 42.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers. Highs 43 to 53.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 25 to 35.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

PARADISE 61 44 55 / 0 0 0

CAZ067-100000-

Motherlode-

Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson

1239 AM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 65. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. Prevailing east winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 54 to 62. Prevailing east winds up

to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain

showers. Lows 35 to 41. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 46 to 60. Light winds becoming

northwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 41.

.SUNDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs 56 to 68.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows around 38. Highs 56 to 64.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows 33 to 39.

Highs 44 to 54.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 25 to 33.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 44 to 54.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

GRASS VALLEY 61 39 56 / 0 0 0

JACKSON 62 42 58 / 0 0 0

CAZ068-100000-

Western Plumas County/Lassen Park-

Including the cities of Chester and Quincy

1239 AM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 40 to 55 higher elevations...46 to 60 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 39. Prevailing southeast winds up to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 35 to 49 higher elevations...42 to

53 lower elevations. Prevailing south winds up to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and

snow showers. Lows 22 to 37. Little or no snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

5000 feet. Prevailing south winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Breezy.

Highs 33 to 48 higher elevations...39 to 53 lower elevations.

Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

in the afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy. Lows 22 to 37.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 42 to 57.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 24 to 39.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 46 to 61. Lows

21 to 36.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers. Colder. Highs 29 to 44. Lows 15 to 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 28 to 43.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

QUINCY 55 29 53 / 0 0 0

CHESTER 49 19 47 / 0 0 0

CAZ069-100000-

West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada-

Including the city of Blue Canyon

1239 AM PST Thu Feb 9 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 42 to 57 higher elevations...55 to 63 lower

elevations. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 36 higher elevations...34 to

44 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 37 to 52 higher elevations...49 to

59 lower elevations. Prevailing southeast winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then a chance of rain and snow showers

after midnight. Colder. Lows 17 to 32 higher elevations...30 to

38 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...up

to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level 5500 feet. Prevailing

south winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph...except

south up to 25 mph over ridges.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Highs 28 to 43 higher elevations...42 to

52 lower elevations. Little or no snow accumulation lower

elevations...up to 1 inch higher elevations. Snow level

4500 feet. Prevailing northeast winds up to 20 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Breezy. Lows 21 to 36.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Clear. Lows 22 to 37. Highs 45 to 60.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 19 to 34.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 29 to 44.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Colder. Lows 10 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 27 to 42.

TEMPERATURE / PRECIPITATION

BLUE CANYON 55 36 48 / 0 0 0

