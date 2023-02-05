CA Sacramento CA Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 4, 2023 _____ 513 FPUS56 KSTO 050822 ZFPSTO Interior Northern California Zone Forecasts for California National Weather Service Sacramento CA 1221 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023 Spot temperatures and probabilities of measurable precipitation are for today, tonight, and Monday. CAZ013-060000- Shasta Lake Area \/ Northern Shasta County- Including the city of Shasta Dam 1221 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023 .TODAY...Rain showers at lower elevations...and rain and snow showers at higher elevations. Highs 32 to 46 higher elevations... 44 to 52 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...2 to 4 inches higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 20 to 34 higher elevations...29 to 36 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...51 to 58 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 40 higher elevations... 35 to 41 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 57 higher elevations...54 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 25 to 39. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 44 to 59. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 26 to 41. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 50 to 65. Lows 27 to 42. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 49 to 64. Lows 28 to 43. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 65. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SHASTA DAM 51 34 57 \/ 70 0 0 $$ = CAZ014-060000- Burney Basin \/ Eastern Shasta County- Including the city of Burney 1221 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023 .TODAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Highs 34 to 42. Little or no snow accumulation lower elevations...1 to 3 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. At higher elevations, a slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Colder. Lows 16 to 25. Little or no snow accumulation. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs 38 to 46. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 21 to 30. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 45 to 53. Light winds becoming southwest up to 10 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost. Lows 21 to 30. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 42 to 50. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows 20 to 29. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 46 to 56. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 23 to 31. Highs 48 to 56. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 32. .SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 47 to 57. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BURNEY 40 21 44 \/ 80 20 0 $$ = CAZ015-060000- Northern Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Redding and Red Bluff 1221 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs 50 to 56. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 32 to 38. Northwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 42. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 58. North winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 38. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 43. .THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 65. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 44. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64. Lows 38 to 45. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 64. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION REDDING 53 32 59 \/ 60 10 0 RED BLUFF 55 36 60 \/ 40 10 0 $$ = CAZ016-060000- Central Sacramento Valley- Including the cities of Chico, Oroville, and Marysville\/Yuba City 1221 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 59. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 35. North winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around 20 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 58. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 25 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 57. Northeast winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 62. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 36 to 44. Highs around 64. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 44. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64. Lows 38 to 44. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 64. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION CHICO 55 35 58 \/ 50 10 0 OROVILLE 55 35 58 \/ 60 10 0 MARYSVILLE\/YUBA CITY 56 33 58 \/ 50 10 0 $$ = CAZ017-060000- Southern Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Sacramento 1221 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 57. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 33 to 39. West winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the north up to 10 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 58. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 39. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs around 58. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. Highs around 62. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 67. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 38 to 44. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 64. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION SACRAMENTO 56 36 58 \/ 50 10 0 SAC EXEC AIRPORT 56 36 58 \/ 50 10 0 $$ = CAZ018-060000- Carquinez Strait and Delta- Including the city of Fairfield\/Suisun 1221 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then a chance of rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 55. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 37. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 59. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 20 mph increasing to 30 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 39. Northwest winds up to 15 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the evening. .TUESDAY...Areas of frost in the morning. Partly cloudy. Highs around 58. East winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 61. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 42. Highs around 61. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 64. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs around 63. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION FAIRFIELD\/SUISUN 56 36 61 \/ 30 0 0 $$ = CAZ019-060000- Northern San Joaquin Valley- Including the cities of Stockton and Modesto 1221 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 49 to 57. South winds around 10 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Colder. Lows 33 to 41. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph decreasing to 20 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 50 to 59. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 39. Northwest winds around 10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .TUESDAY...Patchy frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 60. Southeast winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 35 to 41. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs around 59. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Highs 58 to 63. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 60 to 68. Lows 36 to 45. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION STOCKTON 57 37 58 \/ 40 10 0 MODESTO 56 38 57 \/ 60 20 0 $$ = CAZ063-060000- Mountains Southwestern Shasta County to Western Colusa County- Including the city of Alder Springs 1221 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. At lower elevations, a chance of rain showers. At higher elevations, rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs 30 to 45 higher elevations...47 to 53 lower elevations. No snow accumulation lower elevations...1 to 7 inches higher elevations. Snow level 3500 feet. Prevailing west winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Lows 21 to 36 higher elevations...32 to 38 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 39 to 54 higher elevations...around 56 lower elevations. Prevailing north winds 5 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 46. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 43 to 57 higher elevations...54 to 60 lower elevations. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Lows 28 to 42. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 61. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows 32 to 46. Highs 51 to 66. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 45. Highs 48 to 63. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 46. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 47 to 62. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION ALDER SPRINGS 38 27 48 \/ 60 0 0 $$ = CAZ066-060000- Northeast Foothills\/Sacramento Valley- Including the city of Paradise 1221 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023 .TODAY...Rain showers. Breezy. Highs 40 to 51. Prevailing south winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Colder. Lows 28 to 38. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 50 to 58. Prevailing north winds up to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 44. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Highs 52 to 58. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 43. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 53 to 61. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 46. Highs 57 to 65. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 57 to 65. Lows 36 to 47. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 56 to 64. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION PARADISE 46 35 54 \/ 70 10 0 $$ = CAZ067-060000- Motherlode- Including the cities of Grass Valley and Jackson 1221 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023 .TODAY...Rain showers in the morning, then rain showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 39 to 51. Prevailing southwest winds 5 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain showers in the evening. Colder. Lows 28 to 34. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 47 to 59. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 36. Prevailing north winds up to 10 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs 53 to 59. Prevailing east winds up to 10 mph in the morning becoming light. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 55 to 61. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Highs 58 to 64. .FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 67. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 45. Highs 59 to 65. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION GRASS VALLEY 43 29 53 \/ 90 30 0 JACKSON 47 33 53 \/ 90 40 0 $$ = CAZ068-060000- Western Plumas County\/Lassen Park- Including the cities of Chester and Quincy 1221 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Rain and snow showers. Breezy. Highs 24 to 38 higher elevations...31 to 41 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 2 to 8 inches. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Colder. Lows 15 to 30. Prevailing northwest winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cool. Highs 31 to 46 higher elevations...36 to 51 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 5 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows 22 to 37. Prevailing northeast winds up to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Widespread frost in the morning. Mostly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 40 to 55. Prevailing northeast winds up to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows 20 to 35. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Widespread frost. Highs 39 to 54. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Widespread frost. Lows 22 to 37. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 42 to 57. Lows 22 to 37. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 23 to 38. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs 43 to 58. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION QUINCY 40 23 46 \/ 80 10 0 CHESTER 37 11 43 \/ 80 10 0 $$ = CAZ069-060000- West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada- Including the city of Blue Canyon 1221 AM PST Sun Feb 5 2023 ...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING... .TODAY...Rain and snow showers. Breezy. Highs 22 to 37 higher elevations...34 to 42 lower elevations. Snow accumulation of 1 to 7 inches lower elevations...except 11 to 17 inches higher elevations. Snow level 4000 feet. Prevailing southwest winds 10 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of snow showers in the evening. Colder. Lows 9 to 24 higher elevations...23 to 31 lower elevations. Prevailing west winds up to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Gusts up to 25 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Not as cool. Highs 28 to 43 higher elevations...42 to 52 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 17 to 32 higher elevations... 30 to 38 lower elevations. Prevailing northeast winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool. Highs 38 to 53 higher elevations...49 to 57 lower elevations. Prevailing east winds 5 to 15 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 21 to 36. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 40 to 55. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 22 to 37. .THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs 44 to 59. Lows 24 to 39. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 24 to 39. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs 43 to 58. TEMPERATURE \/ PRECIPITATION BLUE CANYON 33 24 43 \/ 100 40 0 $$ = _____