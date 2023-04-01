CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Friday, March 31, 2023 _____ 811 FPUS55 KREV 011031 ZFPREV Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast National Weather Service Reno NV 331 AM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023 This is an automatically generated product that provides averaged values for large geographic areas and may not be representative of a specific area. To get a more specific forecast for your area, please visit www.nws.noaa.gov\/wtf\/udaf\/area\/?site=rev CAZ072-NVZ002-020300- Greater Lake Tahoe Area- Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee, Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village 331 AM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023 ...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM PDT SUNDAY FOR LAKE TAHOE... .TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs 39 to 49. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows 24 to 34. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 37 to 47. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph increasing to 55 mph in the afternoon. Ridge gusts up to 85 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers. Lows 13 to 23. Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 60 mph. Ridge gusts up to 90 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 25 to 30. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 4 to 14. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 30 to 35. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows 9 to 19. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Highs 33 to 38. Lows 12 to 22. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 38 to 48. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Lows 17 to 27. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 43 to 48. $$ CAZ070-020300- Surprise Valley California- Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, and Fort Bidwell 331 AM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Snow level rising to 5000 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 44 to 49. South winds 20 to 30 mph increasing to southwest 30 to 40 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 70 mph. .TONIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 22 to 27. West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph decreasing to 40 mph after midnight. .SUNDAY...Snow showers likely. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 40 to 45. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to west 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 33 to 38. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Breezy. Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the evening. Lows 15 to 20. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 38 to 43. Lows 14 to 19. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Lows 17 to 22. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 43 to 48. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Lows 21 to 26. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Highs 48 to 53. $$ CAZ071-020300- Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties- Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood, Sierraville, and Loyalton 331 AM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Snow level rising to 5500 feet. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 42 to 52. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 50 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to the valley floor. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Lows 24 to 34. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs 41 to 51. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Lows 14 to 24. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 32 to 42. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows 11 to 21. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Highs 35 to 45. Lows 14 to 24. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Highs 37 to 47. Lows 17 to 27. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 42 to 52. Lows 21 to 31. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs 47 to 57. $$ CAZ073-020300- Mono County- Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining, and Mammoth Lakes 331 AM PDT Sat Apr 1 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 11 PM PDT SUNDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 41 to 51. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 60 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs 40 to 50. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Ridge gusts up to 70 mph increasing to 85 mph in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to the valley floor. Lows 7 to 17. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Ridge gusts up to 90 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Highs 22 to 32. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 3 below to 7 above zero. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 30 to 40. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 3 to 13. Highs 31 to 41. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Highs 35 to 45. Lows 9 to 19. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers. Highs 40 to 50. $$