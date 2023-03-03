CA Reno NV Zone Forecast for Thursday, March 2, 2023

Western Nevada-Eastern Sierra-Northeast California Zone Forecast

National Weather Service Reno NV

331 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023

CAZ072-NVZ002-040300-

Greater Lake Tahoe Area-

Including the cities of South Lake Tahoe, Tahoe City, Truckee,

Markleeville, Stateline, Glenbrook, and Incline Village

331 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 35 to 40. Light winds. Ridge gusts

up to 60 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 25. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Ridge gusts up to 50 mph

increasing to 65 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 5 to 11 inches with 6 to

12 inches above 7000 feet. Highs 25 to 30. Southwest winds 25 to

35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 60 mph in the afternoon.

Ridge gusts up to 75 mph increasing to 95 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Heavy snow. Lows 10 to 20. Southwest winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Ridge gusts up to 100 mph

decreasing to 85 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Heavy snow. Highs 21 to 26. Southwest winds 25 to

35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Ridge gusts up to 100 mph

decreasing to 70 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Snow showers likely. Lows 7 to 17.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Snow showers likely. Highs 26 to

31. Lows 5 to 15.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 32 to 37.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow showers. Lows 10 to 20. Highs 35 to 40.

CAZ070-NVZ005-040300-

Surprise Valley California-Northern Washoe County-

Including the cities of Cedarville, Eagleville, Fort Bidwell,

Empire, and Gerlach

331 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM PST SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 36 to 46. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows 18 to 28. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 2 inches. Highs 34 to 44.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 50 mph increasing

to 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 16 to

26. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph decreasing

to 45 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs 31 to 41.

Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers. Lows 12 to 22.

.MONDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Highs 37 to 47. Lows 13 to 23.

CAZ071-040300-

Lassen-Eastern Plumas-Eastern Sierra Counties-

Including the cities of Portola, Susanville, Westwood,

Sierraville, and Loyalton

331 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 34 to 44. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 17 to 27. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Snow. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches west of

highway 395 with 1 to 3 inches east of highway 395. Highs 30 to

40. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows 15 to 25. Southwest winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY...Chance of snow in the morning, then snow in the

afternoon. Highs 29 to 39. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with

gusts up to 45 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Lows

10 to 20.

.MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow showers. Highs 32 to 42. Lows 11 to 21.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs 34 to 44.

CAZ073-040300-

Mono County-

Including the cities of Bridgeport, Coleville, Lee Vining,

and Mammoth Lakes

331 AM PST Fri Mar 3 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SATURDAY TO 4 AM PST

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs 31 to

41. Northwest winds around 10 mph in the morning becoming light.

Ridge gusts up to 55 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 4 to 14. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph after midnight. Ridge gusts up to

65 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Snow

accumulation of 1 to 5 inches. Highs 26 to 36. Southwest winds

15 to 25 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 60 mph. Ridge gusts up to 80 mph increasing to 100 mph in

the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows 4 to

14. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. Ridge

gusts up to 95 mph.

.SUNDAY...Heavy snow likely. Highs 21 to 31. Southwest winds

20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. Ridge gusts up to 90 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Brisk. Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow

showers. Lows 1 below to 9 above zero.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Highs 23 to 33.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow showers. Lows 4 below to 6 above zero.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow showers. Highs 28 to 38. Lows zero to 10 above zero.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers

in the evening. Lows 6 to 16.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs 34 to 44.

