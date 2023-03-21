CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, March 20, 2023

_____

146 FPUS55 KPSR 211025

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

325 AM MST Tue Mar 21 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ564-568-570-211130-

Chuckwalla Mountains-Chiriaco Summit-Chuckwalla Valley-

Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs,

Chiriaco Summit, and Midland

325 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy. Lows 46 to 56.

Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy in the morning then considerable cloudiness. A

chance of showers. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs

69 to 74. South wind 15 to 25 mph in the morning becoming southwest

20 to 35 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Patchy blowing dust through the night. Windy and cooler. Lows 41 to

51. Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs 65 to 70. Southwest wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 37 to 47. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 60 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 47.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 69.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 39 to 46.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

$$

CAZ565-211130-

Imperial County Southeast-

Including the city of Winterhaven

325 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy. Highs 71 to

76. Southeast wind 10 to 20 mph in the morning becoming southwest

15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

evening. Patchy blowing dust after midnight. Windy. Lows 42 to 52.

West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs 65 to 70. West

wind 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 39 to 49. West wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 46 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs near 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

$$

CAZ563-567-211130-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

325 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows 49 to 59.

West wind 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy. Highs 71 to

76. South wind 5 to 15 mph in the morning becoming southwest 15 to

25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers.

Patchy blowing dust. Windy. Lows 47 to 57. West wind 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 66 to 71. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up

to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the

evening. Lows 44 to 54. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 73.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 77.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 74.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 52.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 52.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 75.

$$

CAZ566-211130-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

325 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Breezy and cooler.

Lows 47 to 57. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy blowing

dust in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 69 to 74. South wind 10 to 20 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 20 to 30 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy blowing dust

through the night. Windy. Lows 43 to 53. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph.

Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust. Highs 66 to

71. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 42 to 52. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 52.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs near 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 48.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s.

$$

CAZ562-211130-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

325 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PDT

THIS EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Windy. Lows

49 to 59. Southwest wind 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Patchy blowing dust in the

afternoon. Very windy. Highs 68 to 73. Southwest wind 25 to 40 mph.

Gusts up to 60 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall up to a half

of an inch possible.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Patchy

blowing dust. Very windy. Lows 45 to 55. Southwest wind 25 to 40 mph.

Gusts up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of showers. Patchy blowing

dust. Very windy. Highs 64 to 69. Southwest wind 25 to 45 mph. Gusts

up to 55 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 44 to 54. West wind

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 58 to 72.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 76.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 54.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 73.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 51.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 71.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 52.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73.

$$

CAZ560-561-211130-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

325 AM PDT Tue Mar 21 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT THIS

EVENING...

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy. Lows 41 to 51.

Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less

than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A chance of showers. Windy and cooler. Highs 54 to 64. South wind

20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening.

Patchy blowing dust in the evening. Windy. Snow level 5000 feet.

Colder. Lows 35 to 45. Southwest wind 20 to 35 mph. Gusts up to

45 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and windy. Highs 53 to 63. Southwest wind

25 to 35 mph in the morning decreasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph in the morning decreasing to 35 mph in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 33 to 43. West wind

15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 50 to 66.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 54 to 68.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 32 to 45.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 51 to 65.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 42.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 48 to 62.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 30 to 43.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 52 to 66.

$$

