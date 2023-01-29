CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 28, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

1247 AM MST Sun Jan 29 2023

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

CAZ564-565-568-570-291100-

Chuckwalla Mountains-Imperial County Southeast-Chiriaco Summit-

Chuckwalla Valley-

Including the cities of Imperial Hot Mineral Springs, Winterhaven,

Chiriaco Summit, and Midland

1147 PM PST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 62 to 67. South wind 10 to 15 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 34 to 44. Southwest

wind 15 to 25 mph in the evening decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable cloudiness. A

chance of showers. Cooler. Highs 57 to 62. East wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Breezy. Lows 36 to 46. North wind 5 to 15 mph

in the evening increasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Chance of

rain 70 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs

51 to 61. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 37 to 44.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 59 to 67.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 44.

.THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

61 to 69.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 39 to 47.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 48.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

CAZ563-567-291100-

Salton Sea-Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of Desert Shores, El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio,

and Brawley

1147 PM PST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 63 to 68. South wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts

up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. A chance of through the

night. Lows 38 to 48. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then considerable cloudiness.

Showers likely and cooler. Highs 58 to 63. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming northwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

60 percent. Rainfall around a tenth of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch

possible.

.TUESDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a 30 percent chance of

showers in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Highs

55 to 62.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 47.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 60 to 69.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 48.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 61 to 71.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 38 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 62 to 72.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 53.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 75.

CAZ566-291100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1147 PM PST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 62 to 67. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A chance of showers after midnight.

Windy. Lows 37 to 47. West wind 15 to 25 mph in the evening becoming

southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph in the

evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers likely in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs

54 to 59. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

northeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall less

than a quarter of an inch.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 37 to

47. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall

up to a half of an inch possible.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs near 60. Chance of

rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 45.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 47.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs near 70.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ562-291100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1147 PM PST Sat Jan 28 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PST SUNDAY...

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest wind 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and windy. Patchy blowing dust in the afternoon.

Highs 63 to 68. Southwest wind 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight.

Windy. Lows 41 to 51. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph in the evening

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph in the

evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning, then

mostly cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs 53 to 58.

South wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming northeast in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an

inch possible.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a chance

of showers after midnight. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch

possible.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 50 to 62. Chance of

rain 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs 58 to 68.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 60 to 70.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 54.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 63 to 71.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 45 to 55.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 75.

CAZ560-561-291100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1147 PM PST Sat Jan 28 2023

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 30 to 40. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 51 to 61. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. A chance of showers after midnight. Windy.

Snow level 4500 feet. Lows 29 to 39. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers likely in the

afternoon. Cooler. Highs 44 to 54. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers. Windy. Lows 29 to 39.

North wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening increasing to 20 to 30 mph

after midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 50 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of snow and rain showers in the

morning, then a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs 42 to 54. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 40.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs 49 to 61.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 53 to 65.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 35 to 45.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 54 to 66.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 56 to 68.

