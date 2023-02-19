CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 18, 2023

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

250 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest

10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level 4500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then snow

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Patchy blowing snow through the day. Snow may be heavy at times.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Snow level

2500 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Windy. West winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph

increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in the

late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy blowing snow in the

evening. Snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Colder. Visibility

one quarter mile or less at times in the evening. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Snow in the morning, then chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow. Lows 10 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

in the lower to mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

250 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds around 5 mph shifting

to the north in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east well after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast

late in the morning, then shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of snow and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Patchy blowing snow in the afternoon. Snow level

2900 feet in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy.

West winds 10 to 20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid

20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow. Lows 15 to 20. Highs in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow. Lows around 15. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

250 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then snow likely in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow in the

afternoon. Snow level 3400 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Breezy. West winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder.

Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Lows 10 to 20.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with

a slight chance of snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

250 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then snow likely in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow through

the day. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Snow level

3000 feet in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Windy.

West winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph in the late morning

and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Areas of blowing snow in the evening. Mostly

cloudy with a chance of snow. Colder. Visibility one quarter mile

or less at times in the evening. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows

10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Wind chill readings near zero in the morning.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

250 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northwest in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph

becoming around 5 mph well after midnight.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

after midnight. Lows around 30. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then snow likely in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow through

the day. Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. West winds 20 to 25 mph with

gusts to around 40 mph increasing to 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 55 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of snow

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Windy, colder. Lows

around 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight

chance of snow. Lows around 15. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 15.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in

the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 40.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

250 AM PST Sun Feb 19 2023

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WASHINGTONS BIRTHDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid

50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Patchy blowing snow.

Visibility one quarter mile or less at times. Highs around 40.

Windy. West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Breezy, colder. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the

mid 20s to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the

evening. Lows 10 to 15.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid

20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow. Lows 10 to 15. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 15.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

