CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, April 13, 2023 _____ SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 210 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023 ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT..Steep seas 9 to 10 ft at 10 seconds. * WHERE...All areas. * WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds and\/or steep seas could capsize or damage smaller vessels. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather