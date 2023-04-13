CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Thursday, April 13, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Medford OR

210 AM PDT Thu Apr 13 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS

MORNING...

* WHAT..Steep seas 9 to 10 ft at 10 seconds.

* WHERE...All areas.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM PDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds and/or steep seas could capsize or

damage smaller vessels.

* View the hazard area in detail at https://go.usa.gov/x6hks

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners and those operating smaller vessels should

remain in port and avoid the area of hazardous conditions.

