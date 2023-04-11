CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Wednesday, April 12, 2023

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY

URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Eureka CA

252 AM PDT Tue Apr 11 2023

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PDT

THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, north winds 25 to 35 kt with

gusts up to 45 kt and seas 9 to 13 feet expected. For the

Small Craft Advisory, northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts

up to 30 kt and seas 8 to 11 feet expected.

* WHERE...Cape Mendocino to Pt Arena out 10 nm and Cape

Mendocino to Pt Arena 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 1 PM Wednesday to 4 AM PDT

Thursday. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 1 PM PDT

Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could

capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.

Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the

vessel for severe conditions.

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM WEDNESDAY TO 4 AM PDT

* WHAT...North winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas

9 to 12 feet expected.

* WHERE...Pt St George to Cape Mendocino out 10 nm and Pt St

George to Cape Mendocino 10 to 60 nm.

* WHEN...From 7 AM Wednesday to 4 AM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller

vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

