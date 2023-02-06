CA Marine Warning and Forecast

CA Marine Warnings and Forecast for Monday, February 6, 2023 _____ HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING URGENT - MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Medford OR 252 AM PST Mon Feb 6 2023 ...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... ...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TUESDAY TO 7 PM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and hazardous seas 12 to 15 ft at 12 seconds. For the first Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 13 ft at 11 seconds expected. For the second Small Craft Advisory, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and seas 11 to 16 ft at 14 seconds expected Tuesday. Winds diminish Tuesday night, but seas continue at 10 to 13 ft at 13 seconds through Wednesday evening. * WHERE...All of the area. Winds will be strongest and seas will be highest on Tuesday north of Cape Blanco. * WHEN...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, until 4 AM PST early this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, until 10 AM PST this morning. For the Small Craft Advisory, from 3 AM Tuesday to 7 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or damage vessels. Bar crossings will become especially treacherous. * View the hazard area in detail at https:\/\/go.usa.gov\/x6hks PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for very steep seas and consider remaining in port until conditions improve. _____ Copyright 2023 AccuWeather